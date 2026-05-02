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Gaza-Bound Flotilla Activists Return to Turkey After Detention
(MENAFN) Activists detained after an Israeli interception of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla have arrived in Türkiye, according to officials cited in reports.
A Turkish Airlines flight carrying 59 activists from multiple countries landed at Istanbul Airport late Friday after departing from the Greek island of Crete. Among those on board were 18 Turkish citizens along with participants from several other nations.
The aircraft, identified as flight TK6934, arrived at around 9:45 p.m. local time and passengers were met by family members and officials at the VIP terminal upon landing.
Following their arrival, the activists are expected to undergo medical examinations at the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute as part of an investigation initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, according to reports.
Officials also noted that two Turkish nationals who were unable to board the flight due to medical checks are expected to return separately on Saturday.
The group included participants from a wide range of countries, including the United States, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Chile, and New Zealand, reflecting the international composition of the flotilla mission.
A Turkish Airlines flight carrying 59 activists from multiple countries landed at Istanbul Airport late Friday after departing from the Greek island of Crete. Among those on board were 18 Turkish citizens along with participants from several other nations.
The aircraft, identified as flight TK6934, arrived at around 9:45 p.m. local time and passengers were met by family members and officials at the VIP terminal upon landing.
Following their arrival, the activists are expected to undergo medical examinations at the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute as part of an investigation initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, according to reports.
Officials also noted that two Turkish nationals who were unable to board the flight due to medical checks are expected to return separately on Saturday.
The group included participants from a wide range of countries, including the United States, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Chile, and New Zealand, reflecting the international composition of the flotilla mission.
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