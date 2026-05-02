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UN Says Energy Crisis Deepens Humanitarian Strain in Cuba
(MENAFN) The humanitarian situation in Cuba is deteriorating as an ongoing energy shortage continues to disrupt basic public services nationwide, a United Nations official said Friday, according to reports.
UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters that essential systems are being severely affected, including healthcare, sanitation, water supply, and food distribution.
"Healthcare, waste collection, water deliveries to remote areas, food distribution and other essential services are being heavily disrupted," he said.
Citing health authorities, he also noted that the impact on the medical sector has been significant, with more than 96,000 patients—among them 11,000 children—facing postponed surgeries due to electricity shortages.
He added that vulnerable groups are also at risk, saying, "People who need dialysis and newborns who rely on incubators are also struggling to get timely treatment or transport to care."
According to the UN, relief efforts are ongoing, with agencies such as the World Food Programme providing emergency food and nutritional support to affected populations.
The UN also outlined a broader response plan aimed at assisting around 2 million people, requiring $94 million in funding. However, officials said only about a quarter of the required resources have been secured so far, as stated by reports.
UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters that essential systems are being severely affected, including healthcare, sanitation, water supply, and food distribution.
"Healthcare, waste collection, water deliveries to remote areas, food distribution and other essential services are being heavily disrupted," he said.
Citing health authorities, he also noted that the impact on the medical sector has been significant, with more than 96,000 patients—among them 11,000 children—facing postponed surgeries due to electricity shortages.
He added that vulnerable groups are also at risk, saying, "People who need dialysis and newborns who rely on incubators are also struggling to get timely treatment or transport to care."
According to the UN, relief efforts are ongoing, with agencies such as the World Food Programme providing emergency food and nutritional support to affected populations.
The UN also outlined a broader response plan aimed at assisting around 2 million people, requiring $94 million in funding. However, officials said only about a quarter of the required resources have been secured so far, as stated by reports.
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