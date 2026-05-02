In Kherson, Enemy Attacks Minibus, Two Dead, Seven Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Military Administration reported this.

Photo: prosecutor's office

“Around 7:00 a.m., Russian terrorists struck a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district with a drone,” the statement reads.

As noted, an employee of one of the Kherson City Council's utility companies and an unidentified woman, whose identity is being established by the relevant services, sustained fatal injuries.

In addition, seven other passengers on the minibus were injured. These include six men and one woman. Four of them are utility workers. They are all currently in the hospital. The preliminary diagnosis is blast injury.

Medical personnel are providing the victims with necessary care and continuing to conduct examinations.

The Kherson City Military Administration also reports that over the past 24 hours, two settlements in the Kherson community were attacked by the enemy. Kherson and Zymivnyk were subjected to Russian artillery fire and drone attacks.

In particular, private homes and high-rise buildings, educational and medical facilities, civilian vehicles, an administrative building, a post office, and critical infrastructure were damaged. As a result of the Russian attacks in the Kherson community, one person was killed, and 10 were wounded.

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As reported by Ukrinform, on April 30 in Kherson, the Russians attacked public transportation for the second time that day.