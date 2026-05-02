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Warehouse Damaged Due To Nighttime Attack On Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region

Warehouse Damaged Due To Nighttime Attack On Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region


2026-05-02 03:03:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Last night, the enemy attacked port infrastructure in the Odesa region again,” the message reads.

As noted, the warehouse and outbuildings were damaged by the strikes; there were no casualties or injuries. Personnel and units of the State Emergency Service extinguished local fires.

Read also: War update: 138 combats on front lines; most attacks occur in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy again attacked the port infrastructure in the city of Izmail.

Photo: Odesa Regional State Administration

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UkrinForm

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