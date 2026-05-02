Delhi End Slump With Team-Record Chase Against Rajasthan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Jaipur, India: An opening partnership of 110 from 57 balls by Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul paved the way for Delhi Capitals to record their highest successful chase in the IPL, beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

The Delhi openers laid the foundations for a turnaround win after three consecutive losses, as they chased down Rajasthan's imposing 225-6 which was buoyed by Riyan Parag's 90 from 50 balls.

Delhi's previous highest successful run-chase was 210 against Lucknow Super Giants in 2025.

"It matters to get the win," said player of the match Rahul who top-scored with 75 from 40 balls.

"Results haven't gone our way but we had some honest conversations. We needed to get sharper in certain areas.

"We got this win and are hoping to string together some more."

Sri Lankan Nissanka hit his maiden IPL half-century, scoring 62 off 33 balls. Rahul's 75 was his third half-century of the season, along with 152 not out against Punjab Kings.

Nitish Rana chipped in with 33 but the hosts fumbled the finish, holding back Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger.

Impact sub Tushar Deshpande went for 16 runs in the penultimate over as Tristan Stubbs (18 not out) and Ashutosh Sharma (25 not out) steered Delhi over the line with five balls to spare.

The Capitals moved to sixth in the table with four wins in nine games while Rajasthan missed out on a chance to go top.

They remain fourth with 12 points from 10 games and trail Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad who are also on 10, on net run-rate.

"My job is to get two points so my score and innings don't really matter if we lose the game," said Rajasthan captain Parag.

Earlier, the experienced pair of Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Starc hit Rajasthan hard as both openers fell cheaply.

Wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was bowled by Jamieson for four while Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught and bowled by Starc for six.

Parag, with five sixes in his 90, and Dhruv Jurel (42) turned the innings around before Starc struck twice more to reduce the hosts to 168-5.

The Australian quick sent down 12 dot balls in his four overs and finished with 3-40.

"Nice to get the cobwebs out," said Starc who was playing his first game since featuring for Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers in Australia's Big Bash League at the end of January.

"Nice return... I mean I've been bowling for a period of weeks. Haven't bowled at a batter until three nights ago.

"In terms of ticking the boxes with the skills, I was in a position to do most of what I want to do."

South African slugger Donovan Ferreira then hit six sixes and scored 20 off Kuldeep Yadav's 18th over, closing on 47 not out from just 14 balls.