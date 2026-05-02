US President Tells Congress Iran Hostilities Have Terminated

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: US President Donald Trump informed the leadership of the House of Representatives and the Senate today that hostilities against Iran have ended.

In a message addressed to Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson and President Pro Tempore of the US Senate Chuck Grassley, Trump said that there had been no exchange of fire between US forces and Iran since Apr. 7, 2026, adding that the hostilities that began on Feb. 28, 2026, had come to an end.

US Congress had been pressing Trump to seek authorization to proceed with the conflict, which had entered its third month. However, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said yesterday that military operations against Iran had ceased since the ceasefire was announced on Apr. 7, noting that this period therefore could not be counted within the 60-day timeframe set by law before requesting authorization for an extension.