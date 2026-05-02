Clarity Act Finalizes Stablecoin Yield Rules, Crypto Bill Nears

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The US CLARITY Act has advanced toward enactment as the final text addressing stablecoin yields has been published, signaling a potential turning point in a long-running regulatory dispute between the banking sector and the crypto industry. The provisions are designed to deliver regulatory clarity while balancing competitive concerns with consumer incentives. According to Cointelegraph, Coinbase chief legal officer Faryar Shirzad urged lawmakers to“get CLARITY done” after Senators Thom Tillis and Angela Alsobrooks released the final language outlining how stablecoins may or may not accrue rewards.

Shirzad said the framework preserves the core ability for Americans to earn rewards that reflect real usage of crypto platforms and networks, while the negotiations secured tighter restrictions on yield-bearing features that could undermine traditional banking models.

The draft text, titled“SEC 404. Prohibiting interest and yield on payment stablecoins,” would bar crypto firms from paying any form of interest or yield solely for holding stablecoins, aligning stablecoin economics with the treatment of deposits in conventional banking. It explicitly limits such rewards to bona fide activities, aiming to prevent the sort of risk-free earnings that critics argue could distort competition with banks. Industry observers cited the provision as a central point of contention in the broader debate over whether stablecoin yields should be subject to stricter oversight or outright prohibition.

Industry participants have voiced mixed reactions. Mert Mumtaz, chief executive of Helius Labs, argued that the approach clarifies that“you don't get risk-free yield on your dollars without using a bank,” underscoring concerns about market structure and consumer protection. The policy, while restrictive on yields, leaves room for incentive schemes tied to legitimate platform activity, a nuance that proponents say preserves user engagement without eroding banking stability.

The SEC 404 provision would bar paying interest or yield on stablecoins solely for holding them, with exceptions limited to rewards tied to bona fide activities on a platform. The final text represents a compromise intended to address competitiveness concerns raised by banks while preserving incentives for users who engage with crypto platforms. Market and industry reaction centers on whether the bill can proceed to markup and eventual enactment, with predictions about timing and likelihood continually shifting. Policymakers and industry insiders expect a formal markup by the Senate Banking Committee, potentially as soon as the week of May 11, signaling a path toward a full chamber vote. Public commentary from industry leaders emphasizes the transition from debate on yields to broader considerations of licensing, oversight, and cross-border regulatory alignment.

Key takeawaysContext and regulatory framing: stablecoins, yields, and governance

The central issue in the CLARITY Act discussions has been the interaction between stablecoin economics and the banking system's capital and liquidity requirements. By placing a clear line on yields tied to stablecoins, the legislation seeks to deter yield-bearing mechanisms that could emulate deposits or credit-like products outside traditional bank channels, while permitting rewards that reflect genuine platform usage. This distinction is intended to reduce regulatory ambiguity for crypto firms while preserving consumer protections and preserving fair competition with regulated financial institutions.

Legislative momentum and process implications

Industry observers view the publication of the final text as a significant milestone, potentially clearing the way for a markup and a formal vote. Cointelegraph notes that Senate Banking Committee proceedings could be scheduled imminently, with some commentators indicating the possibility of markup in the week of May 11. Among lawmakers, optimism is tempered by the likelihood of continued negotiations with banking interests, who have historically pressed for tighter restrictions on crypto yields and product features.

Traders on prediction platforms have begun pricing in the probability of legislative movement. Polymarket participants currently assign a roughly 55% chance of the CLARITY Act being signed into law in 2026, reflecting optimism about congressional action while acknowledging potential hurdles ahead. Commentators also point to ongoing advocacy from industry leaders who are urging timely markup and consideration of the broader bill's provisions beyond the yield issue.

Regulatory and institutional implications for firms and markets

The stablecoin yield provisions are part of a broader governance framework that could influence licensing, oversight, and constitutional concerns around crypto markets. For exchanges, custodians, and banks, the draft text raises practical questions about how rewards programs will be structured, how to demonstrate bona fide activity, and how to ensure compliance with the prohibition on yield that is not tied to legitimate usage.

From a compliance perspective, the final text frames the boundary conditions for reward schemes and may necessitate changes to product design, disclosures, and customer communications. It also shapes the risk calculus for banks weighing crypto-related partnerships or onboarding stablecoin-linked products, given the perceived impact on competitive dynamics and liquidity management. The broader policy environment-encompassing licensure, anti-money laundering (AML) controls, know-your-customer (KYC) standards, and cross-border considerations-could be influenced by how the CLARITY Act ultimately is crafted and enacted.

Industry leadership has underscored the importance of clarifying the regulatory regime to support strategic planning, risk management, and compliance programs across banks, crypto platforms, and financial counterparties. As the debate shifts from whether yields should be allowed to how they should be governed, institutions are likely to adjust their internal controls, policy documentation, and external disclosures to reflect the evolving framework.

Looking ahead, the ultimate fate of the CLARITY Act will hinge on the timing and outcome of the markup process and the willingness of lawmakers to broker a final agreement that satisfies both financial stability concerns and the desire for market clarity. While the published text narrows the scope of permissible yields, it also consolidates a path toward definitive regulation, which could reshape how crypto-native finance interacts with traditional banking systems.

As discussions progress, market participants and compliance teams should monitor committee calendars, stakeholder testimonies, and potential amendments that could alter the bill's trajectory or scope. The next steps will be critical in determining whether the promised clarity translates into a durable regulatory framework for the U.S. crypto sector.

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