Taiwan Launches Quantum Technology Office, Presented The 2026 Presidential Innovation Award, And Advances Drone Diplomacy

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TAIPEI, (TaiwanToday) – The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) announced the establishment of the Quantum Industry Technology Promotion Office on April 27 in Taipei City, demonstrating a firm government commitment to remaining on the cutting edge of applied science.

Economic minister Kung Ming-hsin noted that quantum computing will succeed artificial intelligence as the next technological revolution and said that Taiwan has three advantages as it enters the market.

First, its semiconductor industry leads the world in R&D and has successfully developed chips that can withstand temperatures as low as minus 269 degrees Celsius, which are vital for quantum computing.

Second, manufacturers boast extensive experience in semiconductor production and advanced packaging; finally, local businesses excel at integrating different techniques and components into well-functioning systems.

Third, the MOEA has facilitated cooperation between Taiwanese companies and their international counterparts, including the New York state-based SEEQC Inc., and the California-headquartered Rigetti Computing Inc., to jointly develop quantum chips and low-temperature cooling systems, respectively.

The ministry pledged that the QITPO will assist local corporations in acquiring key technologies, establish a cross-domain exchange platform to stimulate communication between academia and industry, and seek out prominent global tech giants to set up research centers in Taiwan to turn technology into substantive business opportunities.

Additionally, president Lai Ching-te presented the 2026 Presidential Innovation Award to five recipients April 28 in Taipei City in recognition of their promotion of national development with ingenuity. Lai expressed sincere appreciation and respect for the winners' achievements, adding that the award not only recognises innovation and breakthroughs, but also underscores Taiwan's broad perspective and daring spirit that make it a model of creativity.

Taiwan's innovation prowess is best reflected by the integrated circuits that it produces, the president said while honouring the winner Realtek Semiconductor Corp. As the seventh largest IC design house in the world, Realtek plays a key role in Taiwan's global semiconductor leadership, he added.

Lai also noted that One-Forty, a nongovernmental organisation dedicated to assisting migrant workers in Taiwan, has helped over 100,000 foreign individuals through ensuring more friendly campuses and workplaces.

The president saluted director Hsiao Chu-chen for documenting Taiwan's social changes and humanity through films such as“A Chip Odyssey,” which chronicles the 50-year history of Taiwan's semiconductor industry, and“The Red Leaf Legend” that reflects on the 1968 national junior baseball team's success and subsequent effect on the local development of professional baseball.

According to the presidential office, the other two winners are Wang Jung-der, chair professor emeritus of National Cheng Kung University's department of public health and a prominent figure in advancing occupational medicine and labor health; and Shawn Wu, founder of Datayoo Application Co. Ltd., who helped develop an AI soil monitoring system and introduce Taiwan's smart agriculture to 32 countries around the world.

Launched in 2014 by the ministry of economic affairs, the Presidential Innovation Award aims to encourage all segments of society to tackle challenges with innovative responses. The seventh edition of the biennial award attracted 270 submissions this year.

A Taiwan National Defense Industry Development Association drone on display at Xponential Europe. [CNA photo]

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is committed to strengthening domestic unmanned aerial vehicle industry competitiveness while deepening strategic partnerships with like-minded countries to achieve the integrated diplomacy initiative.

In a statement released April 28, MOFA said the ministry is determined to advance drone diplomacy in alignment with president Lai Ching-te's Five Trusted Industry Sectors initiative. The establishment of the Global UAV Academy is in the pipeline, the ministry noted, adding that international technical exchange workshops will be organised with allies and partners to share local drone training expertise.

According to MOFA, its drone diplomacy task force participated in March's Xponential Europe 2026, a leading international trade fair for autonomy and robotics held in Dusseldorf, Germany, and explored the feasibility of hosting large-scale exhibitions in Taiwan.

The task force will further attend the Xponential 2026 event to be held next month in Detroit, US to advance Taiwan as an Asian hub for a democratic drone supply chain. The ministry added that the show will enable domestic drone manufacturers to matchmake with international partners and build strategic advantages.

Another drone diplomacy measure is the addition of drone operations into the MOFA 2026 Taiwan Youth Ambassadors exchange program under the technology applications category.

The program will recruit students with drone operation capability this year to combine youth communication skills, creativity and technology expertise, showcasing domestic achievements in digital transformation and smart technologies.

Fifty students from two groups will be selected as Taiwan youth ambassadors this year to visit Palau, St Vincent and the Grenadines and St Kitts and Nevis in August. The program has provided around 1,900 young people with international exchange experience since it began in 2009.

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