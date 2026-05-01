Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Nuclear-Weapon-Free Middle East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has renewed its commitment to advancing efforts toward a Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, emphasizing that the complete elimination of nuclear arms remains the only guarantee against their use or threat thereof.

This position was outlined by Saud Musfer Al Shahwani, a member of Qatar's delegation participating in the 2026 Review Conference of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

He delivered the State of Qatar's statement before the First Main Committee on Disarmament at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Al Shahwani underscored that nuclear disarmament, as one of the three core pillars of the NPT, constitutes a fundamental step in global efforts to eliminate nuclear weapons and dismantle their stockpiles and remnants.

He noted that Article VI of the treaty establishes a clear legal obligation on nuclear-armed states to engage in good-faith negotiations leading to complete nuclear disarmament.

He warned that delays in fulfilling these commitments undermine the credibility of the international system, reiterating that total elimination is the only reliable safeguard against nuclear use.

He further stressed that the continued existence of military nuclear capabilities outside any international verification or accountability framework erodes trust, fuels arms races, and creates a fragile and escalation-prone security environment.

In this context, Al Shahwani highlighted calls for adopting a gradual and verifiable approach, based on achieving regular and measurable reductions in nuclear arsenals, enhancing transparency around nuclear military doctrines and readiness levels, and expanding confidence-building measures to reduce the risks of accidental or unintended use of nuclear weapons.

He explained that such steps not only advance the goal of nuclear disarmament but also help ease global strategic tensions, thereby strengthening international stability and positively impacting regional and global peace and security.

He added that nuclear disarmament is not merely a technical or legal issue, but a strategic choice reflecting the international community's commitment to human security and the future of coming generations.

In conclusion, Al Shahwani stressed that the Middle East -given its longstanding security challenges- deserves to be at the forefront of this global effort.

He reaffirmed Qatar's full commitment to working with regional countries and the international community to advance toward a Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, founded on collective security, mutual respect, and sustainable development.