Reconvert Rebrands To Upsell For Ecommerce Upsell And Retention Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) ReConvert, a post-purchase upsell platform for ecommerce brands, has rebranded to Upsell to reflect its focus on ecommerce upselling, average order value, and customer retention across platforms including Shopify and Wix.

ReConvert, a well-known ecommerce app for post-purchase upsells and thank-you page optimization, has officially rebranded as Upsell. The new name reflects the company's broader focus on helping ecommerce merchants increase average order value, improve customer retention, and build stronger customer relationships through upselling and cross-selling strategies.

The rebrand marks an important step for the company as it moves toward a clearer and more direct identity in the ecommerce market. ReConvert became recognized by online merchants for its tools that help stores create post-purchase offers, customize thank-you pages, and optimize customer journeys after checkout. With the move to Upsell, the company is aligning its brand name more closely with the category it serves and the outcomes it aims to deliver.

Upsell gives the platform a simpler and more recognizable identity for merchants, partners, and ecommerce teams searching for upsell solutions. The name clearly communicates the company's purpose: helping online stores generate more revenue from existing customers and traffic by offering relevant products at key moments in the buying journey.

Existing ReConvert users will continue to have access to the same core platform under the new Upsell brand. The company has positioned the rebrand as a continuation of its existing product experience rather than a departure from what merchants already know. Users who previously searched for ReConvert can now find the platform under the Upsell name.

The change comes at a time when ecommerce brands are placing greater emphasis on profitability, retention, and customer lifetime value. As customer acquisition costs remain high across many digital advertising channels, merchants are increasingly looking for ways to increase revenue from shoppers who are already engaged with their stores. Upselling and cross-selling have become important strategies for brands that want to improve margins without relying only on new customer acquisition.

Upsell focuses on helping ecommerce merchants create offers that appear at strategic points in the customer journey. These include post-purchase upsells, thank-you page offers, personalized product recommendations, and other conversion-focused experiences. By presenting relevant offers after checkout or on the thank-you page, merchants can increase average order value while maintaining a smooth customer experience.

The platform supports ecommerce merchants across platforms including Shopify and Wix. This allows store owners to use Upsell to create customer growth strategies that fit their existing ecommerce setup. Whether a brand wants to promote complementary products, encourage repeat purchases, or improve the post-checkout experience, the platform is designed to help merchants turn customer interactions into additional revenue opportunities.

According to the company,“ReConvert is now Upsell,” with the new brand name reflecting its mission to help ecommerce merchants create better post-purchase experiences and strengthen customer relationships. The rebrand is intended to make the company's online presence easier to understand and easier to discover for businesses looking for ecommerce upsell tools.

The company will continue building on ReConvert's existing merchant base and product foundation while operating under the Upsell brand. Its focus remains on helping online stores increase average order value, improve customer lifetime value, and create personalized customer journeys that support long-term growth.

For ecommerce businesses, the rebrand highlights the growing importance of maximizing revenue from every customer interaction. Rather than focusing only on acquiring new shoppers, many merchants are now investing in tools that help them increase the value of each order and encourage customers to return.

Upsell, formerly ReConvert, aims to serve that need by providing merchants with tools for post-purchase upsells, thank-you page optimization, personalized offers, and conversion-focused customer journeys. With a clearer name and continued focus on ecommerce growth, Upsell is positioning itself as a dedicated platform for merchants looking to improve upselling, retention, and customer lifetime value.