Azerbaijan To Host Opera Days For Second Time
The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre will once again present audiences with a large-scale celebration of art, AzerNEWS reports.
The project "II Opera Days," which will take place from May 28 to June 30, is of great importance for the development and promotion of opera art in the country.
First successfully launched last year, the project returns this year with an even richer program and vibrant performances, bringing together lovers of classical music and theatre.
"Opera Days" hold a special place among cultural initiatives aimed at promoting national and world opera heritage, preserving the memory of outstanding stage masters, and discovering new talents.
The following events are planned within the project:
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May 28 – Grand opening with the opera "Koroglu" by Uzeyir
Hajibayli,
June 13 – "Historical Figures of the Theatre" – an evening
dedicated to stage masters featuring the theatre's soloists
(marking the 100th anniversary of Mursal Badirov and the 80th
anniversary of Shahlar Guliyev),
June 22 – "Heritage Through the Ages" – a concert by the
symphony orchestra, soloists, and choir of the theatre,
June 27 – "Countertenor" – a solo concert by Honored Artist
Ilham Nazarov,
June 30 – Premiere of Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Otello" and the
closing ceremony
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.
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