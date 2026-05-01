War Update: 114 Clashes On Frontline As Russian Forces Launch 53 Airstrikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat engagements have taken place between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook in its operational update as of 22:00 on Thursday, May 1.

"In total, 114 combat clashes have occurred since the start of the day. The enemy carried out 53 airstrikes, dropped 167 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,058 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,425 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions," the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy assault. The enemy conducted 77 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, including one using multiple launch rocket systems, carried out two airstrikes, and used five guided bombs.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Starytsia, Izbytske, Krasne Pershe, Mala Vovcha, and Fyholivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one enemy assault near Petropavlivka. Another engagement near Kurylivka is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled nine attempts by the occupiers to advance near the settlements of Ozerne, Lyman, Drobysheve, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy assaults near Kryva Luka, Zakytne, Riznykivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Ukrainian Air Assault Forces strike concentration of 'Pskov paratroopers' in Hryshyne

No attacks were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled six enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 24 attacks, attempting to advance near Sofiivka, Vilne, Dorozhnie, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 71 occupiers were killed and 21 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed one multiple launch rocket system, eight vehicles, eight units of special equipment, and one artillery piece. One tank, three artillery systems, one armored combat vehicle, five vehicles, and three UAV control points were damaged. A total of 272 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces attempted five assaults near Oleksandrohrad, Yehorivka, Sichneve, and Zlahoda, and carried out an airstrike near Pysantsi.

In the Huliaipole sector, 14 enemy attacks took place near Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Tsvitkove, and Dobropillia. The enemy also conducted airstrikes near Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Lisne, Kopani, Rivne, and Liubytske. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to advance near Stepnohirsk and carried out airstrikes near Mykilske, Vasylivka, Omelnyk, Orikhiv, Odarivka, Zarichne, Shchaslyve, and Komyshuvakha.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and near Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces