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TC Energy Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - TC Energy Corporation: Released its first-quarter results today. CEO François Poirier commented, "We entered 2026 with strong momentum. Our best safety performance in six years drove seven delivery records across North America, while consistent execution delivered strong financial results, with comparable EBITDA up 14% and segmented earnings up 10% compared to first quarter 2025.” TC Energy Corporation shares T are trading down $0.96 at $90.12.
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