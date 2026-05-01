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Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.


2026-05-01 03:10:09
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:53 AM EST - Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.: Today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Brookfield Renewable reported record FFO of $375 million or $0.55 per unit, up 19% or 15% per unit year-over-year. In the last-twelve-months Brookfield Renewable reported FFO of $1,394 or $2.08 per unit, up 12% compared to the prior year period. After deducting non-cash depreciation and other expenses, its net loss attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $229 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. shares are trading up $0.33 at $45.16.

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