Professor of Political Science, University of Louisville

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Jasmine Farrier is a professor of Political Science at the University of Louisville and directs the UofL-Frankfort Legislative Internship Program. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (BA, Political Science) and University of Texas at Austin (PhD, Government). Before joining the UofL faculty, Farrier was a fellow with the Miller Center at the University of Virginia.

Prof. Farrier's research and teaching span all three branches of the US government, with a focus on separation of powers development, institutional reform, constitutional conflicts, and congressional delegation of power. Specific areas of interest include budget processes, war powers, post-9/11 policies (domestic and foreign), base closing commissions, executive orders, and litigation related to these topics. Farrier's third book, Constitutional Dysfunction on Trial: Congressional Lawsuits and the Separation of Powers was published by Cornell University Press and featured in a critical dialogue with Sarah Burns in Perspectives on Politics. Her previous books are Congressional Ambivalence: the Political Burdens of Constitutional Authority (2010) and Passing the Buck: Congress, the Budget, and Deficits (2004), both with the University Press of Kentucky.

Farrier currently serves on the editorial boards of Congress & the Presidency and Presidential Studies Quarterly.

Prof. Farrier previously served the university in several leadership roles. In 2025, she won the Trustees Award, the highest UofL teaching honor.

2002–2026 Professor of Political Science, University of Louisville

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