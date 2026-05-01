KP Braces For Turbulent Weather As Rain And Thunderstorms Forecast

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In the upper and central districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy winds, thunderstorms, and rain-along with hail in some areas-have been forecast from May 2 to May 4.

In this regard, the PDMA has issued an alert to all district administrations and directed them to ensure pre-emptive safety measures.

According to the forecast, rain and hail are expected in upper districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

Similarly, heavy rain and strong winds are also likely in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, and Tank.

The PDMA has warned that rainfall may trigger landslides in upper regions and cause flash flooding in streams and rivers. Urban flooding is also feared in plain areas, especially Peshawar, Mardan, and Nowshera.

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Strong winds and hailstorms may damage weak structures, electricity poles, and solar panels, while standing crops could also be affected. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures.

The PDMA has instructed district administrations to keep rescue teams on standby, ensure the restoration of key roads, and provide alternative routes where needed. It has also emphasized cleaning drainage systems and taking immediate steps to prevent urban flooding.

Tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on weather conditions, while the public is urged to stay away from rivers, streams, and other dangerous locations.