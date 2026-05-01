India's Bid To Rebuild Social Media Platform Around Trust

MENAFN - GetNews) As AI, deepfakes and data extraction unsettle the digital world, Softa Technologies is positioning ZKTOR as an Indian social media platform built on privacy, women's digital dignity, hyperlocal opportunity and digital sovereignty.







For nearly two decades, social media has been shaped by an arrangement that most users accepted without fully understanding its consequences: free access in exchange for attention, behavioural signals, personal data and a level of exposure that often became visible only after harm had already occurred. That bargain helped build the modern internet, but in the age of artificial intelligence, deepfakes, cyber insecurity and algorithmic profiling, it is now facing a deeper test. Across India and South Asia, where digital adoption has expanded faster than digital literacy, online risk does not always remain online. A copied image, manipulated video, fake profile or recirculated private post can quickly move from screen to society, affecting reputation, family confidence, social trust and livelihood.

It is in this environment that ZKTOR, developed by Softa Technologies, is attempting to enter the social media debate with a different proposition: that an Indian social media app can be built around privacy, data safety and user dignity rather than behavioural extraction. Softa positions ZKTOR not simply as another Indian social media platform competing for attention, but as the social layer of a wider Indian super app ecosystem designed around trust, local commerce, hyperlocal advertising, artificial intelligence, community participation and district-level digital inclusion. The company says the platform's architecture includes privacy and data safety by design, Zero Knowledge Server Architecture, No URL Media Architecture, no behaviour tracking and default multi-layer encryption. Its central argument is that user protection should not be optional, buried inside settings or dependent on unread consent agreements; it should be part of the platform's foundation.

That claim matters because the internet's risks have changed in both scale and character. AI-generated content has made authenticity harder to verify, while deepfake misuse has turned ordinary photographs and videos into potential raw material for reputational harm. Behavioural tracking systems have made users increasingly legible to platforms, advertisers and algorithmic systems, often without meaningful understanding or control. In this context, the architecture of a social platform is no longer a purely technical concern. It becomes a social, economic and policy question: who sees the user, who tracks the user, who stores the user's behaviour, and who benefits from that visibility.

For women, this question is especially urgent. Digital participation for millions of women in India and South Asia is shaped by an invisible but persistent burden: the risk that visibility may become vulnerability. Screenshots, copied media, impersonation, harassment and AI-assisted misuse have altered how many women assess their presence online. ZKTOR's relevance, therefore, is not limited to the language of digital safety. Its larger test is whether it can contribute to women's digital dignity and freedom - the ability to express, work, create, trade, learn and participate without carrying disproportionate exposure risk. If the platform's design can reduce misuse and restore a sense of control, it could widen participation for women-led businesses, home-based entrepreneurs, educators, creators and young users who remain cautious about public digital spaces.

Softa's early user claims suggest that demand for safer online environments may be growing. According to the company, ZKTOR has crossed half a million beta users across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh within months of its public introduction, with a large share of early adoption coming from Gen Z and women users. Softa has also announced plans to extend beta testing into Bhutan, Pakistan and the Maldives, turning the platform into a wider South Asian test case rather than a purely domestic experiment. The regional dimension is significant because South Asian markets share several digital realities: large rural populations, uneven digital literacy, linguistic diversity, strong family and community networks, and heightened sensitivity around reputation and trust.

For Gen Z, ZKTOR's proposition arrives at a moment of growing contradiction. This is the first generation raised inside algorithmic feeds, recommendation engines and attention-maximising platforms, yet it is also increasingly aware of privacy loss, manipulation, digital permanence and the emotional costs of online overexposure. ZKTOR's pitch is not anti-social media; it is anti-extractive social media. It suggests that expression, discovery and community should not require users to become permanently trackable or commercially readable. If that idea resonates, the platform's appeal may come not from rejecting digital culture, but from offering a more controlled and predictable form of participation within it.

At the centre of the project is Softa founder Sunil Kumar Singh, whose personal narrative has become closely tied to ZKTOR's public positioning. Born into a farming family in rural Bihar and shaped by more than two decades in Finland's disciplined, rights-conscious design environment, Singh has framed ZKTOR as a response to what he describes as the“I accept” economy - a system in which digitally vulnerable users approve complex privacy policies, data clauses and behavioural permissions they often cannot meaningfully understand. His critique is structural: that the technologies required to protect users have long existed, but platform economics often prioritised extraction, growth and engagement over restraint, dignity and default protection.

The wider Softa ecosystem gives that critique an economic dimension. Around ZKTOR, the company is building Subkuz for hyperlocal news and diaspora communities, Ezowm for hyperlocal commerce, Hola AI as an intelligence and safety layer, and ZHAN as a transparent hyperlocal advertising network. Taken together, these components suggest an ambition larger than a standalone Indian social media app. They point toward a Made-in-India digital ecosystem in which content, commerce, creators, local advertising, AI safety and community participation are linked through a common trust-led framework. That is where the Indian super app narrative enters the story, not as a slogan, but as an ecosystem logic.

The employment and local economy angle may prove as important as the privacy argument. India's district economy is vast but fragmented. Small traders, tutors, clinics, local service providers, women-led enterprises, home businesses and district-level creators often do not need national visibility; they need trusted local reach. Much of India's real local advertising economy still moves through newspapers, radio, local agencies, informal networks and district relationships, especially in smaller cities and rural belts where language, familiarity and trust matter more than broad digital scale. ZHAN's stated purpose is to organise this existing market rather than replace it, potentially creating roles for local campaign managers, digital operators, creators, content teams, small business promoters and hyperlocal growth partners. If implemented effectively, such a model could help local businesses formalise visibility, create digital work pathways for youth, support women entrepreneurs and reduce the distance between rural enterprise and online opportunity.

For policy makers, ZKTOR sits within a wider debate about digital sovereignty and digital colonialism. The question is no longer only whether a platform is foreign or domestic. It is also about who controls attention, who processes behaviour, who monetises data, who sets the architecture of public conversation and where the economic value of digital participation ultimately flows. In that context, ZKTOR's language of digital dignity, digital freedom and digital swaraj reflects a broader Indian concern: that the country must move from being merely a market of users to becoming a builder of platforms, rules and trust-led digital infrastructure.

Softa's funding stance adds another layer to the platform's credibility narrative, though it also raises questions about sustainability. The company has publicly maintained distance from foreign venture capital and European grant frameworks, presenting that decision as an effort to preserve independence and reduce external influence over platform direction. More cautiously put, Softa is trying to signal long-horizon intent, institutional restraint and disciplined engineering rather than growth shaped by aggressive capital cycles. Whether such a model can scale against global platforms with vast financial and network advantages remains one of ZKTOR's central business tests.

The challenge ahead is substantial. ZKTOR must demonstrate that its privacy architecture can scale reliably, that users will choose trust over addictive design, that women experience genuine digital freedom rather than symbolic reassurance, and that its hyperlocal ecosystem can create economic value beyond aspiration. It must also compete in a market where global platforms still dominate habits, creators, advertisers and social graphs. Yet its significance lies in the question it forces into the open: what if the future of social media does not belong to platforms that track the most, predict the most and monetise the most, but to platforms that protect more, expose less and treat trust as infrastructure?

If ZKTOR can prove that thesis across India and South Asia, it may become more than an Indian social media platform. It could become one of India's most serious attempts yet to build a trust-led digital ecosystem in which privacy, women's digital dignity, Gen Z expression, hyperlocal commerce, employment and digital sovereignty converge into a new model for the social internet.