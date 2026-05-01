LEILA Awards 2026 Announces President's Award Recipient: Dr. Martha L. Orozco-Cárdenas

Rancho Cucamonga - The National Latina Business Woman Association proudly announces that Dr. Martha L. Orozco-Cárdenas has been selected as the 2026 2026 LEILA Awards President's Award recipient. This prestigious honor recognizes an extraordinary leader whose work exemplifies excellence, innovation, and a lasting commitment to uplifting communities.

Dr. Orozco-Cárdenas, Director of the Plant Transformation Research Center at the University of California, Riverside, is an internationally recognized scientist, innovator, and advocate whose career bridges cutting-edge plant biotechnology with global impact and inclusive education. Since 2002, she has transformed the Center into a leading hub for agricultural research and training, specializing in plant transformation, gene editing, and in vitro tissue culture.

Her groundbreaking scientific contributions include advances in CRISPR technology for crop improvement, particularly the development of the SPACE dwarf tomato line, designed for cultivation in space. This innovation has garnered international attention for its applications in space agriculture and sustainable urban food systems. Her research focuses on important crops such as citrus, tomato, and potato, resulting in thousands of engineered plant varieties to enhance disease resistance and climate resilience.

Beyond her research achievements, Dr. Orozco-Cárdenas is deeply committed to mentorship and community empowerment. She has trained a diverse pipeline of students, postdoctoral researchers, and visiting scholars, while co-leading hands-on biotechnology programs that have helped launch new agricultural entrepreneurs throughout the Inland Empire. Her outreach extends to K–12 education, public science engagement, and global collaborations, including projects connected to NASA and international media features.

“Dr. Orozco-Cárdenas embodies the very spirit of the President's Award,” said Ruth Lopez Novodor, President of NLBWA-IE.“Her groundbreaking scientific contributions are matched only by her unwavering dedication to mentorship and expanding opportunities for underrepresented communities in STEM. She is not only shaping the future of agriculture and sustainability but also inspiring the next generation of Latina leaders to dream bigger and lead boldly.”

Through her leadership, innovation, and commitment to inclusive excellence, Dr. Orozco-Cárdenas continues to redefine what is possible at the intersection of science and community impact. Her recognition as the 2026 President's Award recipient highlights her profound influence as one of the most impactful Latina leaders in science today.

The LEILA Awards Gala 2026, themed“Latinas Leading Forward: Building Our Legacy,” will celebrate her achievements alongside other outstanding Latina leaders who are creating generational change across industries.

About the LEILA Awards

The LEILA Awards are a signature event honoring exceptional Latina entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders whose vision and resilience are driving economic growth and community transformation.