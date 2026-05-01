Sheikh Zayed Book Award Opens Submissions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Book Award, organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, has opened submissions for its 21st edition (2026-2027), running from May 1 to September 1.

The award spans 10 categories, including literature, translation, arts, critical studies, children's literature, and publishing, alongside the Cultural Personality of the Year award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to Arab culture.

Launched in 2006, it is awarded annually to writers, publishers, and young talents, recognizing excellence through independent judging panels.