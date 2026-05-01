Thousands Flee Tuscany Wildfire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Italian authorities on Friday evacuated some 3,500 people in its famed Tuscany region as they try to tame a wildfire there that has been raging for more than 24 hours.

Over 800 hectares (nearly 2,000 acres) have been ravaged by the fire in the mountains between the historic cities of Lucca and Pisa.

"Around 3,500 people are affected," the municipality of San Giuliano Terme said in a statement.

"The wind... has pushed the flames farther downhill" towards the village of Asciano, it said.

The statement said that three Canadair water-dumping planes and a helicopter were dousing the wildfire.

It added that there were 19 fire brigade vehicles and army and police were assisting with the evacuation.

Two gyms in the area equipped to put up evacuees were housing around 107 people, the statement said.

Wildfires are common in Italy but usually in the summer months yet to come -- although the season has been starting sooner because of rising temperatures.