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Buy Camden 1St 'Has Blossomed Into Full-Blown Movement,' Mayor Says

Buy Camden 1St 'Has Blossomed Into Full-Blown Movement,' Mayor Says


2026-05-01 02:02:06
(MENAFN- 3BL) By JANEL "JAYCEE" MILLER

Previously published by TAPinto Camden

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen rattles off some results of the Buy Camden 1st initiative during a speech at Subaru of America's headquarters on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Janel "Jaycee" Miller. Image courtesy of TAPinto Camden

The city government has responded to the small-business sector's call for assistance with tremendous results, Mayor Victor Carstarphen said during a speech to a room of business and organizational representatives at Subaru of America's headquarters in Camden on Wednesday.

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