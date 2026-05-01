Top AI Companies Agree To Work With Pentagon On Secret Data

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Seven leading artificial intelligence companies have reached deals to deploy their technology in classified Pentagon computer networks, the Defense Department said Friday.

“Together, the War Department and these strategic partners share the conviction that American leadership in AI is indispensable to national security,” the Pentagon said in a statement, using the administration's preferred name for the Defense Department.

The department said it planned to use the technology to analyze data and improve decision-making on the battlefield. A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment on the financial terms of the deals.

A portion of the new agreement reviewed by The Washington Post says the department will agree to follow a Biden-era policy providing for human oversight of weapons systems and to follow laws designed“to ensure full respect for Americans' rights against unlawful or unauthorized domestic surveillance.”

The lawful purpose standard provoked a bitter fight this winter with Anthropic, one of the nation's top AI labs, after it sought guarantees its systems would not be used for mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons.

Defense officials said at the time they could not agree to red lines that they viewed as giving a private company a veto over national security decisions.

Many leading AI researchers rallied around Anthropic's position, but Friday's announcement shows how other corporate leaders have taken a different path. The deals include Microsoft, Amazon and Google. OpenAI, the maker of the GPT AI model, previously reached a deal with the Pentagon that it said would include safeguards similar to those sought by Anthropic.

(Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, which has a content partnership with OpenAI.)

Even as the new agreements were being finalized, hundreds of Google employees sent a letter to their bosses this week urging them to refuse to let the Pentagon use its AI on classified data.“We want to see AI benefit humanity; not to see it being used in inhumane or extremely harmful ways,” they wrote.

A Google spokeswoman declined to respond to questions about what safeguards it had sought or share details of how it will work with the Pentagon. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal. The company said in 2018 that it believed in ensuring that the people who defend the country“have access to the nation's best technology, including from Microsoft.”

Amazon Web Services spokesman Tim Barrett said that the company had been committed to working with the military for more than a decade and“we look forward to continuing to support the Department of War's modernization efforts, building AI solutions that help them accomplish their critical missions.”

Anthropic became the first AI company to work with secret data and to embed in a war-fighting system known as Maven. But talks between the company and the Pentagon became increasingly acrimonious in February.

The Defense Department moved to blacklist Anthropic, calling the company a national security risk. The two sides are continuing to fight in court over the designation.