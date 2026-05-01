Ashok Gehlot Calls For Impartial Probe After Rajasthan Govt Engineer Alleges Assault By BJP Legislator

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 1 (IANS) The Sri Ganganagar dispute between a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP) officials intensified on Friday, as the Assistant Engineer accused the MLA of physical assault and showed his injuries in a press conference, prompting former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to term the incident "grave".

He urged the BJP-led state government for an immediate and impartial investigation.

Referring to the incident, Gehlot said that while allegations of physical assault were initially levelled against RUIDP officials by the BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani on Thursday, the situation took a violent turn on Friday when the officials held a press conference accusing the MLA of assault in return and presented visible injuries before the media.

"This is a grave and unfortunate incident. The fact that government officials themselves had to come forward publicly to level counter-allegations and display injuries raises serious questions," the former Chief Minister added.

Gehlot also emphasised that the matter assumes greater sensitivity as one of the officials involved reportedly belongs to the Dalit community.

"Any incident involving a member of the Dalit community must be handled with utmost seriousness and sensitivity," he said.

Calling for immediate action, Gehlot urged the state government to intervene and ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

"The government must take this matter seriously and order an impartial inquiry to uncover the truth. Strict and appropriate action should be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.

Gehlot stressed that maintaining the dignity of public servants and ensuring justice without bias is essential for upholding public trust in governance.

Tensions escalated in Sri Ganganagar following a dispute between an Assistant Engineer (AEN) Jaganlal Bairwa and BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani.

On Friday, Bairwa, an AEN with the RUIDP, alleged that he was physically assaulted.

"The MLA kicked me and beat me with a pipe. I was even made to wear a new shirt before being handed over to the police," he claimed.

Larsen and Toubro Manager Shahnawaz Hasan and Engineer Soham Parmar were also granted bail on Friday.

Following their release, all three addressed the media at the District Council office.

Bairwa, appearing in a torn vest, pointed to his injuries and alleged that he had been forced to change into a fresh shirt before being presented to the police to downplay the assault.

He said that on Thursday morning, Executive Engineer Monindrajit Singh and AEN Krishna Dhariwal had asked him to report to the BJP MLA's service centre located within the S.D. Bihani College premises.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Bairwa received a call from the BJP MLA's number directing him to arrive immediately.

"By the time I reached, along with Shahnawaz Hasan and Soham Parmar, the BJP MLA was already seated in his car. As I approached him, he began slapping me and using abusive language. His supporters then pushed me to the ground, kicked me repeatedly, and beat me with a pipe."

"The BJP MLA also continued to assault me," Bairwa alleged.

He also claimed that he is now unable to see clearly from one eye, and that the big toe of his left foot has been fractured.

Bairwa has lodged a complaint against the BJP MLA Bihani and his supporters, seeking strict action.

The Rajasthan Council of Diploma Engineers has strongly condemned the incident. Its State President, Balram Jakhar, alleged that the engineers were called under the pretext of a meeting and then assaulted, with their mobile phones confiscated to prevent recording of the incident.

He warned that if justice is not delivered swiftly, engineers across Rajasthan will boycott work and launch a statewide agitation.

The controversy surfaced after allegations emerged during a public hearing involving MLA Jaideep Bihani.

The MLA, however, has accused the officials of assaulting him.

"I have suffered injuries to my eye and face, and my spectacles were broken," he said.

Based on the MLA's complaint, Jawahar Nagar police arrested the three officials, RUIDP AEN Jaganlal Bairwa, Project Manager Shahnawaz Hasan, and L&T Planning Manager Soham Parmar.

The matter remains under investigation, with allegations and counter-allegations from both sides intensifying the dispute.