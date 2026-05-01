National Police Federation Welcomes Investment In RCMP Officers In Newfoundland And Labrador Budget
This investment reflects what communities and our Members have been experiencing firsthand: more complex calls and increasing demands for policing services requires more investment in public safety.
“Across Newfoundland and Labrador, RCMP Members serve communities that span large, rural, and remote areas,” said NPF President and CEO Brian Sauvé.“Adding more officers and expanding other public safety services such as mobile mental health crisis teams will make a real difference. It means better response times, more support on the ground, and ultimately safer communities and less burnout for our Members.”
RCMP Members already serve over half of the province's population across roughly 80 per cent of its landmass. With a 12 per cent increase in calls for service and a sharp rise in mental health-related calls in recent years, additional resources are both timely and necessary.
With recruitment efforts modernizing and more than 20,500 applicants last year, there is strong interest from Canadians, including Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, who want to serve.
“We appreciate the government recognizing the realities our Members are facing every day,” added Sauvé.“We look forward to working with this government to get these officers in place quickly and where they're needed most.”
About the National Police Federation:
The National Police Federation (the NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.
For more information:
Follow us:
NPF: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
Media Contact
Sarah Kavanagh
Advisor, Media Relations
...
(604) 842-6864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment