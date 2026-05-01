International Cyber Fraud Hawala Network Busted In Bihar's East Champaran

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 1 (IANS) In a major breakthrough along the India–Nepal border, police in the Ghorasahan area of Bihar's East Champaran have busted a well-organised network involved in cyber fraud and hawala transactions, an official said on Friday.

The operation led to the seizure of nearly Rs 69 lakh in cash and exposed a cross-border financial racket.

A joint team comprising the Cyber Police Station and personnel from four local police stations conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations, including Ghorasahan Main Road, the market area, and Veerta Chowk late on Thursday night.

Around half a dozen shops were searched during the raid.

According to Abhinav Parashar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Cyber Cell, the police had received specific intelligence inputs indicating that money generated through cyber fraud was being funneled into Nepal using bank accounts operated across the border.

Acting swiftly on this intelligence, the police launched a targeted operation, uncovering a sophisticated network that routed illegal funds through Nepali banking channels to evade detection.

"During the raids, six individuals were arrested in connection with the case. We have recovered Rs 69 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, a currency counting machine, documents linked to multiple Nepali bank accounts, and several WhatsApp numbers used for coordination," the SDPO said.

The seized materials are expected to play a crucial role in decoding the wider network.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the syndicate was operating a large-scale cyber fraud racket, with transactions reportedly exceeding Rs 50 crore.

The gang allegedly used bank accounts of unsuspecting individuals to channel illicit funds, offering commissions in return.

Police officials say the network has deep roots and may involve more operatives across state and international borders.

Authorities are now conducting a detailed probe to trace the full extent of the network and identify the additional accused.

Raids and search operations are expected to continue in the coming days.

The crackdown highlights growing concerns over cyber-enabled financial crimes in border areas and underscores the need for tighter monitoring of cross-border transactions.