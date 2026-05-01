Türkiye Reports 9.2 Million International Visitors During The First Quarter Of 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – May 2026: Türkiye's Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, held a press conference in Istanbul where he announced the country's tourism statistics for the first three months of 2026. Türkiye experienced a 4.2% rise in international visitors, totalling 9.2 million. The country also reported an impressive USD 9.896 billion in tourism revenue for the first quarter, which is again a 4.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

Minister Ersoy stated,“We are going through an extremely sensitive period on a global scale. Regional tensions, geopolitical developments, the negative impact of conflicts, and the resulting fluctuations in international travel movements are among the main factors directly affecting the tourism sector. Crises can and will always occur in our region; however, what is decisive here is how these periods are managed. Last year, we faced similar global developments and regional uncertainties. Despite this, we closed 2025 with 64 million visitors and tourism revenue of $ 65.2 billion. The figures clearly demonstrate that Türkiye is not only a strong destination in tourism but also possesses a high capacity for crisis management. We will continue on our path this year with the same determination and the experience we have gained. In the first three months of this year, we increased our international visitor numbers by 4.2% to 9.2 million, and our tourism revenues rose by 4.2% to 9.9 billion US dollars. We are directly monitoring reservation trends, cancellations, changes in travel plans, and consumer behaviours from the field. This allows us not only to analyse the current situation but also to develop market-specific, rapid, and effective actions”.

International events happening in Türkiye showcase the country's global allure:

Minister Ersoy also mentioned that Türkiye, especially Istanbul, is hosting and preparing for significant international sports and cultural events. These major events reinforce Türkiye's reputation as a trusted and attractive global tourism destination. Ersoy said,“İstanbul will return to the Formula 1calendar with the Turkish Grand Prix as of 2027. The UEFA Europa League Finals will be played in İstanbul on May 20. İstanbul's stadiums and concert halls host performances by international stars, and we are seeing tens of thousands of European, Russian, Middle Eastern, and Asian visitors come to our country to attend these events. These international events are not only arts and sporting events; they are important levers that strengthen our country's global tourism showcase”.

In the first 3 months of the year, Türkiye's“average expenditure per night from visitors” increased to 102 USD, a 2,8% increase. Türkiye's figures for this segment were 68 USD in 2017 and 99 USD in 2025.

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Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA)

Established in 2019, the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) is responsible for promoting Türkiye as a leading global tourism destination. Operating in line with the strategies of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, TGA leads international marketing and communication efforts to showcase Türkiye's rich natural, cultural, and historical heritage, support sustainable tourism development, and strengthen the country's position in the global tourism market.