Commander Of National Guard Does Not Believe In Potential Offensive From Belarus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko said this in an interview with the outlet "LB."

"I don't believe in this at all [a potential offensive from Belarus]. Belarusians will not fight us. As for the Russians, I can say that we will quickly detect everything. There will not be a repeat of 2022, when they managed to pin down our forces at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Now there are serious units in those directions with a strong drone component. We see everything. Even with sabotage and reconnaissance groups, the enemy can practically do nothing anymore," Pivnenko emphasized.

He recalled that similar situations occurred in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, but they were stabilized.

No troop build-up near Ukraine's border with Belarus, says SBGS

"One thing is clear: the Russians currently do not have the forces to capture the Sumy region. They have committed all their forces to Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, thinking they could push us back. They didn't succeed. The same goes for the Zaporizhzhia direction. They tried to attack, but Air Assault Forces units managed to neutralize them," the commander said.

As previously reported, in an interview with Ukrinform, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said that Ukrainian border guards are not observing any movement of equipment or troop buildup near the border on Belarusian territory.