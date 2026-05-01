Little Britches To Host Grand Opening Celebration With Kelly R. Scott In Mount Vernon

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Following recent national media coverage and a meaningful court victory, Kelly R. Scott invites the community to celebrate a new chapter for Little Britches.

Little Britches will host a grand opening celebration Saturday, May 2, at 10 a.m. at its new location at 1714 Broadway, Mount Vernon, IL 62864.

The event will welcome customers, community members, and supporters to celebrate a new chapter for Little Britches and meet Kelly R. Scott, the small business owner and advocate behind the brand.

The celebration follows a season of significant change for Scott and Little Britches. After false online accusations damaged Scott's business and reputation, she pursued justice through the courts and prevailed in a rare civil jury verdict on multiple defamation-related claims.

Now, Scott is focused on moving forward, reconnecting with the community and using her experience to raise awareness about online misinformation, accountability, and resilience.

“This event is about more than a grand opening,” Scott said.“It is about welcoming people into the next chapter of Little Britches, answering questions and moving forward with honesty and purpose.”

Guests are invited to stop by, celebrate the new location, and speak with Scott about the business, recent media coverage, the court victory, and what comes next for Little Britches.

The event will also give Scott an opportunity to discuss the larger issue behind her story: the real-life impact of online misinformation and the importance of responsible sharing in digital communities.

Scott has become increasingly vocal about the human and business costs of online pile-ons, especially for small business owners who depend on trust, community relationships, and public reputation. While she remains committed to moving forward, she said part of that process includes helping others understand how quickly false claims can spread and how difficult they can be to correct.

“Online words can cause real-world harm,” Scott said.“My hope is to use what happened to me and Little Britches to help create more awareness, more responsibility, and more care in the way people share information.”

The grand opening will highlight resilience, growth, and the next phase of Little Britches as the company continues serving families through clothing, gifts, and community connection.

Event Details

What: Little Britches Grand Opening Celebration With Kelly R. Scott

When: Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Where: 1714 Broadway, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

Who: Open to customers, community members, supporters, and media

About Little Britches

Little Britches is a children's retail business offering clothing, gifts, and family-focused products. Founded on community, trust, and service, Little Britches is entering a new chapter with its Mount Vernon location and continued commitment to serving families.

About Kelly R. Scott

Kelly R. Scott is a small business owner and advocate focused on misinformation, online accountability, and resilience. After her business and reputation were publicly damaged by false social media accusations, she pursued justice through the courts, and prevailed in a rare civil jury verdict on multiple defamation-related claims. Scott now speaks about the human cost of online pile-ons, the challenges of clearing your name, and why integrity still matters in a viral world.