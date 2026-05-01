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"Restorian Insurance Claims"Restorian, the IICRC-certified property damage restoration company headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, now coordinates directly with 10 major insurance carriers, providing Xactimate-certified documentation that streamlines claim approvals for homeowners and businesses across New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.

Restorian (restorian), a 24/7 emergency property damage restoration company based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, announced its expanded insurance carrier coordination network covering homeowner and commercial property claims across New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. The company now works directly with 10 major insurance carriers and provides Xactimate-certified documentation on every restoration project, addressing one of the most common pain points homeowners face after a property damage event.

Property damage events from water, fire, mold, sewage, and storm losses generate billions of dollars in homeowner insurance claims annually across the United States. Industry data shows that the documentation quality submitted by the restoration company often determines whether a claim closes in 30 days or extends into months of disputes with the insurance carrier. Restorian's coordination process is designed to address this directly by handling insurance documentation as a primary deliverable on every project.

"Most restoration companies treat insurance documentation as an afterthought, something to handle after the physical work is done," said Alex Ariza, Co-Founder of Restorian. "We treat it as part of the work itself. Every Restorian project starts with detailed photo documentation, moisture readings, and scope notes captured in the first hour. We prepare Xactimate certified estimates that adjusters recognize and trust. We coordinate directly with the carrier so the homeowner doesn't have to play middleman. The result is claims that close faster with fewer disputes."

Why Documentation Quality Matters

Insurance claim outcomes depend heavily on how the loss is documented at the start. Two homeowners with nearly identical water damage events filing with the same carrier can have completely different claim experiences based entirely on the quality of the documentation submitted. When documentation is weak, vague, or formatted in a way that doesn't match adjuster systems, the claim slows down. When documentation is comprehensive and prepared in Xactimate format, the carrier can move forward without delay.

Xactimate is the estimating system used by property insurance adjusters across the United States to evaluate restoration claims. Restoration companies that hold Xactimate certification prepare estimates that conform to its standards, with the correct line items, scope notes, and pricing that adjusters can verify against the system. Restorian holds Xactimate certification along with IICRC Certified Firm status, BBB accreditation, and NJ Division of Consumer Affairs licensing. More information on the Restorian documentation process is available in the company's recent guide on how Restorian handles property damage insurance claims.

Insurance Carrier Network

Restorian coordinates directly with 10 major insurance carriers active in property damage claims across the tri-state area. The carriers include NJM Insurance Group, State Farm, USAA, Allstate, AIG, Progressive, American Family Insurance, Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and Farmers Insurance. The company also works with smaller regional and specialty insurers as needed for specific property types and high-net-worth residential or commercial accounts.

The carrier coordination process begins from the first phone call. When a property owner contacts Restorian after a damage event, the dispatcher takes initial information about the loss, including the source of damage, the area affected, and the carrier handling the claim. The nearest available crew is dispatched immediately with industrial extraction, drying, and containment equipment. Documentation begins the moment the crew arrives, before any cleanup work starts. Photos of every affected area, moisture readings on every wet material, and a detailed scope of damage are captured and prepared for direct submission to the adjuster. This eliminates the gap that typically exists between emergency response and claim documentation, where damage gets cleaned up before it can be properly recorded.

"Our goal isn't just to restore the property," Ariza added. "It's to make sure the homeowner doesn't have to fight their insurance company on top of dealing with the damage itself. When we handle the documentation correctly from the first hour, the claim usually moves through approval without the typical back-and-forth that slows down restoration timelines."

Customer Experience Across the Restoration Process

Beyond insurance coordination, Restorian's process is designed around continuity. Every project receives a dedicated project manager who serves as the homeowner's single point of contact from the first call through the final walkthrough. The same project manager who handles the emergency response coordinates the structural drying, manages the demolition phase, oversees sanitization, and supervises reconstruction. This continuity eliminates the handoffs between separate contractors that typically slow projects down and create disputes during insurance claim settlement.

Industry data shows that property damage restoration projects involving multiple separate contractors take significantly longer to complete than projects managed under a single company. Each handoff between mitigation, demolition, and reconstruction introduces communication gaps, scope disputes, and timeline delays. Restorian's model addresses this directly by handling every phase under one project manager and one company, with the same insurance documentation following the project through every stage.

24/7 Emergency Response Across Three States

Restorian provides emergency property damage restoration across more than 30 counties in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. Core service areas include Bergen, Hudson, Passaic, Essex, Union, Morris, Middlesex, Somerset, Monmouth, Mercer, Ocean, Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Cape May Counties in New Jersey, plus Westchester, Rockland, Orange, and Putnam Counties in New York and Fairfield, New Haven, and Litchfield Counties in Connecticut.

Services include water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, flooded basement cleanup, emergency water removal, structural drying, board up services, smoke and odor removal, biohazard cleanup, storm and disaster response, commercial property restoration, and full property reconstruction.

For property damage events requiring emergency response or insurance claim assistance, Restorian can be reached at (888) 788-5038 or through restorian.