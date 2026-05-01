Dr. Sara Simonsen Launches Advanced Dermocosmetics Line In Costa Del Sol

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Sara Simonsen, a leading dermatologist based in the Costa del Sol, has officially introduced her professional skincare collection. This launch marks a significant milestone in her mission to combine clinical excellence with accessible, daily skin health solutions. Designed for those who demand medical-grade results, the line offers a science-based approach to inflammatory skin conditions and long-term aging prevention.

Operating from her specialized clinic in Benalmádena, Dr. Sara Simonsen has built a reputation for treating complex skin pathologies through a holistic, integrative lens. Her philosophy-centered on the connection between lifestyle, internal health, and topical care-is now reflected in her meticulously formulated products.







Medical Rigor and Simplified Routines

The línea de dermocosmética avanzada developed by the doctor focuses on high-potency active ingredients such as Retinal, antioxidants, and essential lipids. Unlike many commercial products, the entire range is fragrance-free and formulated without unnecessary additives, making it ideal for reactive or acne-prone skin that requires effective yet non-irritating care.

"Effective skincare shouldn't be complicated," says Dr. Sara Simonsen. "My goal was to create a range that provides the skin exactly what it needs to heal and thrive, backed by the same rigor I apply in my clinical practice."

A Commitment to the Community

Beyond the products, the doctor remains deeply committed to her patients in Benalmádena and the wider Costa del Sol area. Her clinic continues to be a reference point for those seeking personalized medical treatments for conditions like adult acne, rosacea, and sun damage.

The availability of her products through her online store ensures that her professional-grade formulas are accessible to a broader audience, providing a reliable alternative to generic over-the-counter options.

About Dr. Sara Simonsen

Dr. Sara Simonsen is a distinguished dermatologist specializing in clinical and integrative skin health. Based in Benalmádena (Málaga), she provides comprehensive care for inflammatory skin diseases. Her línea de dermocosmética avanzada is the culmination of years of clinical experience, offering high-value solutions for healthy, resilient skin.

For more information or to explore the collection, please visit the official website or contact the media department.