Dr. Sara Simonsen Launches Advanced Dermocosmetics Line In Costa Del Sol
Operating from her specialized clinic in Benalmádena, Dr. Sara Simonsen has built a reputation for treating complex skin pathologies through a holistic, integrative lens. Her philosophy-centered on the connection between lifestyle, internal health, and topical care-is now reflected in her meticulously formulated products.
Medical Rigor and Simplified Routines
The línea de dermocosmética avanzada developed by the doctor focuses on high-potency active ingredients such as Retinal, antioxidants, and essential lipids. Unlike many commercial products, the entire range is fragrance-free and formulated without unnecessary additives, making it ideal for reactive or acne-prone skin that requires effective yet non-irritating care.
"Effective skincare shouldn't be complicated," says Dr. Sara Simonsen. "My goal was to create a range that provides the skin exactly what it needs to heal and thrive, backed by the same rigor I apply in my clinical practice."
A Commitment to the Community
Beyond the products, the doctor remains deeply committed to her patients in Benalmádena and the wider Costa del Sol area. Her clinic continues to be a reference point for those seeking personalized medical treatments for conditions like adult acne, rosacea, and sun damage.
The availability of her products through her online store ensures that her professional-grade formulas are accessible to a broader audience, providing a reliable alternative to generic over-the-counter options.
About Dr. Sara Simonsen
Dr. Sara Simonsen is a distinguished dermatologist specializing in clinical and integrative skin health. Based in Benalmádena (Málaga), she provides comprehensive care for inflammatory skin diseases. Her línea de dermocosmética avanzada is the culmination of years of clinical experience, offering high-value solutions for healthy, resilient skin.
For more information or to explore the collection, please visit the official website or contact the media department.
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