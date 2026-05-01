Andhra Pradesh CM Promises To Set Up Labour 'Addas' To Help Workers

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that labour 'addas' will be set up across the state to support workers by upgrading their skills. In the first phase, 15 such centres will be established in major cities and towns.

The Chief Minister made the announcement after distributing Shramashakti awards to outstanding workers and employers at Pamidimukkala village in Krishna district on International Workers' Day.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that these labour addas would be developed into skill development centres where workers can upgrade their skills.

New ESI hospitals will also be set up in places like Achyutapuram, Guntur, Kurnool, Sri City and Amaravati to improve workers' healthcare.

The Chief Minister emphasised that just as workers work tirelessly, the government is equally committed to the development of the state. He highlighted that the Telugu Desam Party symbol reflects workers and farmers and reaffirmed commitment to uplift poor families, including enabling their children to become entrepreneurs.

Naidu said the welfare measures for workers include Rs 25,000 financial assistance for the marriage of construction workers (also applicable to their daughters), Rs 20,000 support for childbirth, Rs 60,000 assistance in case of natural death, and Rs 20,000 for funeral expenses. In addition, four labour courts are also available for dispute resolution.

The Chief Minister said the government derives satisfaction from people's happiness and considers welfare spending a responsibility, not a burden.

Regarding Machilipatnam Port, he said land acquisition was done in 2014, but the previous government cancelled tenders in 2019, causing delays. At present, breakwater, dredging and offshore works are progressing rapidly. He stated that the target is to complete the port by December this year.

The Chief Minister stated that major investments are coming into the state, including a large data centre investment by Reliance, following interest from companies like Google.

He praised reforms in Panchayati Raj led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and education reforms by Education Minister Nara Lokesh. He said the reforms in the education sector led to improved Class 10 results.

The Chief Minister criticised the opposition, alleging destructive governance in the past and stating that the current government has been rebuilding systems over the last 22 months.