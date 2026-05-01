Korchakivka In Sumy Region Remains Under Control Of Armed Forces Of Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kursk Force Grouping reported this on Facebook.

The soldiers noted that today the enemy spread yet another lie about the alleged capture of Korchakivka and the defeat of Ukrainian units.

“The Kursk Force Grouping responsibly states: There has been no enemy advance in this area. Ukrainian Defense Forces are confidently holding the front line,” the statement reads.

The Kursk Force Grouping emphasized that "such statements by the enemy are linked to the Russian 'symbolic date fixation' syndrome, since today is May 1 and Russian officers desperately need 'victories' to mark the holiday. It appears that the desire to receive another medal or award is driving them to 'capture' settlements without even approaching them in reality."

Russians attack ports of Odesa and Danube with drones overnight; damage reported

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia's claims regarding the alleged capture of over 700 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory and full control over the Luhansk region are not true.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine