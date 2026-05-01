Switzerland Allocates Additional CHF 50M For Ukraine Reconstruction Projects

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The corresponding memorandum was signed by Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, Oleksii Sobolev, and the Swiss Federal Council's Delegate for Ukraine, Jacques Gerber, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

"If the previous stage was focused mainly on rebuilding public and municipal infrastructure, we are now placing a systemic emphasis specifically on supporting the private sector and market-based solutions. Together with the Ministry of Economy, this grant program in Ukraine will also be coordinated by UkraineInvest," Sobolev said.

Projects under the new call are expected to focus on construction, mechanical engineering, renewable energy, infrastructure, industrial production, agribusiness, IT, and digitalization.

Presidents of Ukraine, Switzerland discuss support for Ukraine's energy sector in Davos

Following the first call, 12 projects worth CHF 93 million are being implemented in the fields of energy, housing, transport, healthcare, and humanitarian demining.

The second call received 37 proposals requesting CHF 443 million, with interest nearly three times exceeding the available budget.

In addition, Sobolev and Gerber discussed Switzerland's potential participation in an Industrial Alliance that Ukraine is forming together with partners under the "Industrial Ramstein" initiative. Germany recently officially joined the program.

As reported, Ukraine and Switzerland have signed a memorandum of understanding launching a new large-scale economic resilience program, "Competitiveness for the Recovery of Ukraine 2026–2030." The program will cover ten regions of Ukraine, as well as areas included in other Swiss-funded projects.

Photo: Ministry of Economy