With Maoist Problem Almost Over, Telangana Police Set For A Revamp

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 1 (IANS) With the Maoist problem almost eliminated, Telangana Police will revamp the department to focus on new areas of crime, said new Director General of Police C. V. Anand on Friday.

He told a press conference after taking charge as the state police chief that the functioning of the department will be reviewed, and some areas will be revamped.

He pointed out that in the 1980s and 1990s, certain wings like Greyhounds and Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) were created to tackle the Naxal problem.

“Now that the Maoist problem is almost eliminated, it's not correct to continue the personnel,” he said.

While stating that the chances of revival of the Maoist movement are remote, the DGP said they would take all precautions to make sure that the problem does not arise again.

He emphasised the need for innovative thinking and redeployment of the personnel to tackle new problems.

Anand said some units, which are very important but were not given proper attention or sufficient manpower due to a lack of staff in the past, would be strengthened.

Referring to vacancies, the DGP said the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister told the department to focus on revamp by identifying unnecessary attachments and unnecessary deployments.

Stating that road safety would be one of the top priorities, Anand said the Traffic Management and Road Safety Bureau will be created on the lines of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) established in recent years.

He said the proposed body would work to standardise traffic management practices and ensure uniformity in the implementation of traffic rules across the state to prevent accidents and reduce the number of fatalities.

He noted that every year, 8,500 people die in road accidents across the state.

Highlighting the magnitude of the traffic problem, he said every day 1,600 new vehicles are coming on the roads in four commissionerates in Greater Hyderabad.

Stating that Telangana Police emerged as the number one police in the country with revolutionary changes and innovation in all sectors in recent years, Anand said under his leadership, it would continue its journey in the same direction by using the latest technology.

Saying that while Telangana Police have a good record in maintaining law and order, he acknowledged that in a few places, the failure of the field-level officials to anticipate communal incidents and other law and order issues was creating problems.“My effort will be to see that all officials improve this quality,” he said.

Appreciating the work being done by TGCSB in tackling cybercrimes, he underlined the need for the active participation of field-level officers, Superintendents, Police and Commissioners of Police.

The DGP said narcotics control would be one of his top priorities. While noting that EAGLE and Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NE) were doing commendable work, he stated that all SPs should also conduct anti-narcotics operations.

Anand said that to prevent the drug menace in school and college campuses, the department would focus on awareness. Anti-drugs committees in educational institutions will be activated with the involvement of education and other departments.

Earlier, senior police officials extended a warm welcome to Anand upon his arrival at the DGP office. The newly-appointed DGP received a guard of honour from the police and later assumed charge as the head of the police force.