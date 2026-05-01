MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Shell Q1 earnings preview: Can trading windfall offset gas production challenges?

​Shell is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on 7 May, with investors closely watching how the energy major has navigated an extraordinary period of geopolitical volatility, surging oil prices and operational disruption.

​The update follows an early-April outlook statement that flagged both significant upside from trading and notable headwinds in gas production, setting the stage for what could be a mixed but potentially strong earnings release.

​The Shell share price is up 21% year-to-date and over the past five years it has gained 143% on a total annualised return basis and 196% on a total return (by re-investing dividends) basis.

​Shell 5-year total return graph ​Source: Axel Rudolph, IG Earnings expectations and analyst ratings

​Market consensus points to a solid year-on-year improvement in Shell's first-quarter earnings, with analysts forecasting earnings per share of approximately 97 cents, representing growth of close to 6% compared with the same period last year. Revenue is expected to come in at $89.17 billion – up around 29% when compared to a year ago – but pre-tax profit is anticipated at $8.96 billion, around 5.5% lower than in Q1 2025.

​According to LSEG Data & Analytics, sentiment on the stock sits between a 'buy' and a 'hold', with an average long-term price target of 3,838.64 pence, around 15% higher than the current share price (as of 1 May 2026).

​Source: LSEG Data & Analytics



​Meanwhile, TipRanks assigns a 'buy' rating to Shell, accompanied by a '9 Outperform' Smart Score, indicating broadly constructive but measured confidence among analysts.

​Source: TipRanks Oil price surge drives earnings tailwind

​The dominant theme heading into the results is the sharp rise in oil prices during Q1, driven by the Middle East conflict and supply disruptions. Brent crude climbed to multi-year highs, at times approaching $120 per barrel, providing a powerful boost to upstream earnings and cash flow.

​For Shell, this environment is particularly favourable. Higher crude prices typically translate directly into stronger profitability across its upstream division, while volatility in energy markets has also created opportunities in trading and marketing.

​The company has already indicated that oil trading and products marketing earnings are expected to be "significantly higher" compared with both the previous quarter and the prior year.

​Trading windfall offsets operational challenges

​One of the defining features of Q1 is likely to be the divergence between strong trading performance and weaker operational output creating two-speed results. Shell has warned that its integrated gas production is expected to fall to around 880,000–920,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from late-2025 levels, largely due to disruptions in Qatar linked to the geopolitical situation.

​LNG volumes are expected to remain broadly stable, supported by the ramp-up of LNG Canada, but outages and weather-related constraints have limited growth.

​This dynamic suggests Q1 results may reflect a "two-speed" performance, where trading and oil-linked earnings offset production declines in gas and LNG operations.

​Refining margins and downstream strength

​Another supportive factor is the improvement in downstream conditions providing additional earnings. Indicative refining margins have increased - rising from around $14 to $17 per barrel - reflecting tighter supply and strong demand for refined products.

​Combined with higher marketing volumes and improved fuel margins, this is expected to provide an additional boost to earnings, reinforcing Shell's diversified business model.

​Cash flow and balance sheet under scrutiny

​Despite the strong earnings backdrop, investors will also focus on cash flow dynamics and working capital movements, which are expected to be volatile due to sharp commodity price swings.

​Shell has flagged potential working capital outflows of $10–15 billion, driven by higher inventory values and receivables linked to elevated oil prices.

​While these effects are largely technical and may reverse if prices stabilise, they could weigh on reported cash flow and net debt in the quarter.

ARC Resources acquisition adds complexity

​The earnings release also comes against the backdrop of a major strategic move providing context. Shell announced a $16.4 billion acquisition of Canadian shale producer ARC Resources, aimed at boosting long-term production growth and strengthening its LNG position.

​Investors will be looking for commentary on how this deal fits into Shell's broader capital allocation strategy, particularly given its continued focus on shareholder returns.

What the Q1 results mean for investors

​Shell enters its Q1 results with a strong macro tailwind from elevated oil prices and market volatility, but also faces operational challenges and balance-sheet pressures. If the company can demonstrate that trading gains and upstream strength are more than offsetting production disruptions, it is likely to reinforce confidence in its earnings resilience.

​However, with commodity markets highly volatile and geopolitical risks still elevated, the outlook remains finely balanced. The 7 May results will provide a crucial test of how effectively Shell can convert favourable market conditions into sustainable earnings and cash flow.

​Technical analysis of the Shell share price

​Over the past couple of weeks Shell's share price several times found support along its 55-day simple moving average (SMA), now at 3,260.7p. While the April trough at 3,169.5p underpins, the medium-term uptrend is deemed to be intact with the March record high at 3,591.5p remaining in sight.

​Shell daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView

​Were a fall and daily chart close below the mid-April low at 3,169.5p to occur, though, a deeper correction towards the early March low at 3,049p may unfold. Further down lie the psychological 3,000p mark and meanders the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 2,873.3p.

​Shell weekly candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView How to invest in Shell shares

​Investors interested in energy sector exposure through Shell have several options. Here's how to approach investing:

​Research Shell's latest outlook, oil market fundamentals and energy industry trends thoroughly. Understanding commodity dynamics and company strategy helps inform decisions. How to invest in stocks provides background.

​Download IG Invest or open a share dealing account to access UK-listed shares. Shell trades under ticker SHEL.

​Search for Shell plc shares on trading platform. Review pricing, dividend yields and analyst recommendations.

​Choose number of shares or investment value based on portfolio strategy. Consider account type for tax efficiency.

​Place trade and monitor investment. Shell provides quarterly results offering regular insight.

​Remember energy stocks are cyclical and sensitive to commodity prices. Diversification reduces concentration risk whilst maintaining exposure to elevated oil environments and trading energy sector opportunities.​​

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.