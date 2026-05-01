Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Firefighters Battle Blaze Under Fire: Russians Strike Postal Warehouse In Kherson Overnight

Firefighters Battle Blaze Under Fire: Russians Strike Postal Warehouse In Kherson Overnight


2026-05-01 05:06:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kherson region reported this on Facebook and released a video of the firefighting operation.

“Last night, in one of the city's districts, a fire broke out in a postal warehouse after an enemy drone hit it,” the statement reads.

During the firefighting operation, Russian drones repeatedly attempted to attack the rescue workers.

No personnel were injured, as they were in a shelter.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that despite the difficult security situation, the fire was extinguished.

Read also: Russians attack ports of Odesa and Danube with drones overnight; damage reported

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of May 1, Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring a 64-year-old woman.

Photos: State Emergency Service

MENAFN01052026000193011044ID1111058041



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search