Firefighters Battle Blaze Under Fire: Russians Strike Postal Warehouse In Kherson Overnight
“Last night, in one of the city's districts, a fire broke out in a postal warehouse after an enemy drone hit it,” the statement reads.
During the firefighting operation, Russian drones repeatedly attempted to attack the rescue workers.
No personnel were injured, as they were in a shelter.
The State Emergency Service emphasized that despite the difficult security situation, the fire was extinguished.Read also: Russians attack ports of Odesa and Danube with drones overnight; damage reported
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of May 1, Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring a 64-year-old woman.
Photos: State Emergency Service
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