Russian Shelling Causes New Power Outages In Four Regions Of Ukraine
"The enemy continues to launch massive attacks on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure. As a result of drone strikes and shelling in frontline regions, as of this morning, users in the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are without power. Emergency repair work is already underway wherever safety conditions currently allow," the statement reads.
Due to cloudy weather, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday was 3.9% higher than the previous day.
Ukrenergo emphasizes that there is still a need for energy-efficient consumption. In particular, the power system operator advises limiting the use of high-power electrical appliances from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.Read also: One of Khmelnytskyi NPP power units resumes operation after repairs
As previously reported, Ukrenergo states that there will be no power outages on May 1.
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