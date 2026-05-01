China To Block Substandard EV Exports Starting In 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) China is preparing a major reset of its electric vehicle export strategy. Starting in 2026, Beijing will block substandard EVs from leaving the country to restore confidence in Chinese cars sold overseas and tighten control over who is allowed to export them. The change follows mounting concerns that rapid export growth has come at the expense of quality and accountability.

Competition with Chinese EVs is likely to be on leveled terms for entities like Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), at least in terms of quality and...

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