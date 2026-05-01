Networknewsbreaks Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Progresses Toward Near-Term Gold Production In Québec's Abitibi Belt

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include a paid advertisement.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, is advancing the district-scale Swanson Gold Project in Québec's prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and is progressing toward the near-term restart of gold production at its wholly owned Beacon Gold Mill. The company recently launched a confirmation drilling program at its Swanson Gold Deposit in Val-D'Or.“LaFleur is strategically positioned for near-term gold production and strong valuation upside, with its fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Project in Val-d'Or, one of the world's premier mining camps now seeing major consolidation,” reads a recent article.“With both of LaFleur's assets in the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, Canada's largest gold producing region that is also recently subject to major M&A action (IAMGOLD, Probe/Fresnillo), LaFleur offers exceptional leverage to record gold prices and growing regional demand for long-life, low-risk gold assets, with key regional, fully permitted infrastructure in a growing production corridor. LaFleur is in a unique position to offer critical milling services to area gold miners with Beacon Gold Mill, providing important cash flow for the company's developing gold mining prospects. This timely milestone comes when gold prices continue to enhance the economics of the company's restart plans, promising strong margins, accelerated payback potential, and immediate exposure to cash flow from permitted, near-term production assets.”

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About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km(2)) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLRF are available in the company's newsroom at

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