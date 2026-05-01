Killing Of Local Leader Sparks Gun Battle Between Tribesmen And Militants In North Waziristan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In the Darpa Khel area of North Waziristan, intense clashes erupted between local tribes and militants after Malik Saifullah, a young and influential tribal leader of the Darpa Khel community, was shot dead outside his home.

Following the incident, the situation in the area became extremely tense, with heavy exchange of fire continuing from both sides.

According to local sources, a group of militants had taken control of a mosque in the area a day earlier. However, Malik Saifullah, along with local elders, carried out an operation and expelled them from the mosque.

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This morning, a large group of militants reportedly entered the area and called Malik Saifullah out of his house before opening fire on him. In response, a large number of local residents came out of their homes and surrounded the attackers, leading to an intense gun battle.

During the clash, four local individuals were injured, identified as Yaqoob, Fazal Karim, Mujahid, and one unidentified person. The injured were immediately shifted to Miranshah Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

According to local sources, residents have encircled the attackers from all sides, and there are also reports of two militants being killed in the exchange.

The situation remains tense, with fears of further casualties.