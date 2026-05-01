(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
01 May 2026
FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(the "Company")
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 April 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 116,347,803 ordinary shares of nil par value (" Shares "). The Company holds 3,314,829 Shares in treasury, which do not have voting rights.
Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company was 113,032,974.
This figure may be used by the Company's shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
| Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100
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