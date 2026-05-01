Storms, Heavy Rain In UP Claim 24 Lives In 2 Days CM Adityanath Assures Support

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 1 (IANS) Severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, strong storms, and lightning, have caused widespread damage across Uttar Pradesh over the past two days, claiming at least 24 lives. According to official reports, 15 people have been injured, while 16 animals have also died in the extreme weather events.

Several districts in the state have been affected by continuous rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes, significantly disrupting normal life. Farmers working in open fields, people outdoors, and families residing in mud houses have been among the worst hit. Reports of fallen trees, power outages, and waterlogging have emerged from multiple areas.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He assured that the state government stands firmly with all affected families during this crisis.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure immediate and proper medical treatment for the injured, along with the availability of all essential healthcare facilities in hospitals. He has also ordered that compensation for the deceased, injured, and livestock losses be provided within 24 hours.

District Magistrates and other authorities concerned have been instructed to expedite relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister warned that any negligence or delay in providing assistance will not be tolerated.

Administrative teams are actively engaged in relief efforts across the affected districts. Door-to-door damage assessments are underway, and assistance is being extended to those in need.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in several parts of the state over the next few days, indicating that the risk is far from over.

Weather patterns are also shifting in other parts of northern India. Regions including Delhi and the National Capital Region witnessed rainfall and hailstorms on Thursday, bringing relief from heatwave conditions. The IMD has further predicted light to moderate showers for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Friday.