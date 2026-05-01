'Gulf Economic Integration A Strategic Imperative'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the Federation of GCC Chambers (FGCCC) and Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani chaired the Federation's 68th Board meeting, held yesterday, via video conference, with the participation of GCC chamber heads and Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Secretary General of the Federation.

Qatar Chamber participated in the meeting with a delegation that included Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, Second Vice Chairman, along with Board Members Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani, Mohammed bin Mahdi Al Ahbabi, Nasser bin Sulaiman Al Haidar, and Eng. Ali bin Abdul Latif Al Musnad, in addition to several other Board Members.

The delegation also included Acting General Manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, Sheikha Tamader Al Thani, Director of International Relations and Joint Chambers Affairs, Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, Director of the Legal Affairs Department, and Hamad Al Marri, Director of the Committees and Business Councils Department.

The meeting discussed a range of topics aimed at strengthening economic cooperation among GCC countries, enhancing the private sector's contribution to intra-GCC trade, and reinforcing its role in driving economic activity across the region.

Addressing the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani expressed appreciation to Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber and former President of the Federation, for his efforts during his tenure, as well as to previous presidents, successive Boards of Directors, and the General Secretariat for their role in strengthening the Federation and empowering the private sector as a key partner in Gulf economic integration.

He noted that recent regional developments, including disruptions to key corridors and global shipping routes and rising supply chain costs, have underscored that GCC relations extend beyond traditional cooperation to an integrated system of shared interests, making Gulf economic integration a strategic necessity.

Sheikh Khalifa reaffirmed the Federation's commitment to continued coordination and proactive action to mitigate crisis impacts, safeguard economic stability, and enhance the role of the private sector as a key development partner.

Meanwhile the 14th Joint Consultative Meeting between Their Excellencies the Ministers of Commerce and Industry and the Heads of the Federations and Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the GCC was held yesterday, via video conference.

The meeting addressed a range of topics related to commercial and industrial cooperation among GCC countries, with a particular focus on the region's geopolitical conditions and their impact on Gulf economies.

Speaking at the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani praised the directives of GCC leaders in supporting the private sector and enhancing its key role in the development process, reflecting their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation among GCC countries.

Sheikh Khalifa stated that the Federation has received a set of proposals from GCC chambers addressing the crisis and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its repercussions on Gulf economies, including disruptions to supply chains and challenges in shipping, land and sea transport, and logistics costs.