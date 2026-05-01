President Of Sao Tome And Principe Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Sao Tome: HE President of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe Carlos Vila Nova received the credentials of HE Yousef bin Mohammed Al Hail as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (Non-Resident) to the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and for the government and people of the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe continued progress and prosperity.

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In turn, HE the President of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.