Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|Initial notification/ amendments
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|2026 Grant of LTIP award. Subject to service conditions and performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
| 100,646
| Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 May 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|2026 Grant of LTIP award. Subject to service conditions and performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
| 39,093
| Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 May 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Acquisition of shares on vesting of an award under the LTIP
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares for no consideration following vesting of an LTIP award Sales of shares to fund the tax liability due
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|73,459 (vesting)
|38.72
|65,142 (sale)
| Aggregated information
|Volume
|Price
|
|
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6 March 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Dividend paid on 14 April 2026
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H2 2025 interim dividend, on 14 April 2026.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|5,999
| Aggregated information
|
5,999
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 April 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H2 2025 interim dividend, on 14 April 2026.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil consideration
|2,849
| Aggregated information
|
2,849
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 April 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Dividend paid on 23 October 2025
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding Deferred Share Units and LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H1 2025 interim dividend, on 23 October 2025
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
| d)
| Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|7,182 (LTIP)
|Nil
|285 (DSU)
| Aggregated information
|
7,467
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 October 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H1 2025 interim dividend, on 23 October 2025.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil consideration
|5,203
| Aggregated information
|
5,203
Nil consideration
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 October 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Attachment
-
PDMR notifications May 2026 loaded
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment