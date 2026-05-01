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Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-05-01 02:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endeavour Mining plc
1 May 2026

Notification of transactions by
a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Grant of Awards under terms of the Company's Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants) Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").


1		 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Ian Cockerill
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status Executive Director
Initial notification/ amendments Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc


GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction 2026 Grant of LTIP award. Subject to service conditions and performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c) Currency N/A
d)

 Price and volume
 Price Volume
N/A 100,646
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
  • 100,646 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e) Date of the transaction 1 May 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Guy Young
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status PDMR
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction 2026 Grant of LTIP award. Subject to service conditions and performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c) Currency N/A
d)

 Price and volume
 Price Volume
N/A 39,093
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
  • 39,093 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e) Date of the transaction 1 May 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Acquisition of shares on vesting of an award under the LTIP

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Guy Young
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status PDMR
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction
  • Acquisition of Ordinary Shares for no consideration following vesting of an LTIP award
  • Sales of shares to fund the tax liability due
    • c) Currency GBP
    d)




    		 Price and volume

    		 Price Volume
    N/A 73,459 (vesting)
    38.72 65,142 (sale)
    Aggregated information
    • Aggregated Volume
    • Price

    		 Volume Price
    • 73,459
    • N/A
    • 65,142
    • 2,522,298
    e) Date of the transaction 6 March 2026
    f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

    Dividend paid on 14 April 2026

    1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name Ian Cockerill
    2 Reason for the notification
    (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
    (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
    b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
    4 Details of the transaction:
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code    		 Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
    GB00BL6K5J42
    b) Nature of the transaction Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H2 2025 interim dividend, on 14 April 2026.
    c) Currency N/A
    d)

    		 Price and volume
    		 Price Volume
    Nil 5,999
    Aggregated information
    • Aggregated Volume
    • Price
    5,999
    N/A
    e) Date of the transaction 14 April 2026
    f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


    1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name Guy Young
    2 Reason for the notification
    (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
    (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
    b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
    4 Details of the transaction:
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code    		 Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
    GB00BL6K5J42
    b) Nature of the transaction Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H2 2025 interim dividend, on 14 April 2026.
    c) Currency N/A
    d) Price and volume Price Volume
    Nil consideration 2,849
    Aggregated information
    • Aggregated Volume
    • Price
    2,849
    Nil consideration
    e) Date of the transaction 14 April 2026
    f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


    Dividend paid on 23 October 2025

    1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name Ian Cockerill
    2 Reason for the notification
    (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
    (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
    b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
    4 Details of the transaction:
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code    		 Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
    GB00BL6K5J42
    b) Nature of the transaction Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding Deferred Share Units and LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H1 2025 interim dividend, on 23 October 2025
    c) Currency GBP
    d)


    		 Price and volume
    		 Price Volume
    Nil 7,182 (LTIP)
    Nil 285 (DSU)
    Aggregated information
    • Aggregated Volume
    • Price
    7,467
    Nil consideration
    e) Date of the transaction 23 October 2025
    f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


    1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name Guy Young
    2 Reason for the notification
    (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
    (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
    b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
    4 Details of the transaction:
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code    		 Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
    GB00BL6K5J42
    b) Nature of the transaction Increase in the number of Ordinary Shares under outstanding LTIP awards as a result of dividend equivalents credited, following the payment of the H1 2025 interim dividend, on 23 October 2025.
    c) Currency N/A
    d) Price and volume Price Volume
    Nil consideration 5,203
    Aggregated information
    • Aggregated Volume
    • Price
    5,203
    Nil consideration
    e) Date of the transaction 23 October 2025
    f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

    Attachment

    • PDMR notifications May 2026 loaded

    MENAFN01052026004107003653ID1111057488



    GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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