COOFANDY's 11Th Anniversary Gift: 5 Classic Pieces To Complete European Men's Summer Wardrobe From Work To Vacation

MENAFN - GetNews) On the occasion of its 11th anniversary, COOFANDY, a globally leading brand in men's casual wear, officially released its 11th Anniversary Style Guide. With the theme "Dress the Journey," it unveiled a 2026 summer style guide for European men. This guide carefully selects five classic pieces that cover multiple scenarios such as the workplace, vacations, and daily leisure, helping modern men tackle the entire summer with a minimalist wardrobe.







11th Anniversary Theme: Dedicated Entirely to You

Since entering the European market, COOFANDY has always adhered to the core values of "high cost-effectiveness, high comfort, and high adaptability," and has been deeply loved by male consumers in Germany, France, Italy, and other places. On this 11th anniversary, the brand puts forward the brand proposition of "Dedicated Entirely to You," emphasizing that "every piece of clothing is designed for your life scenarios."

5 Classic Pieces to Handle Both Work and Vacation

This style guide revolves around the five summer pieces promoted by COOFANDY, covering a variety of scenarios including commuting, leisure, vacations, and sports:

Scenario 1: German Workplace - Formal yet Refreshing

Outfit Formula: White Stand-Collar Polo Shirt + Dark Linen Blend Casual Pants + LoafersIn professional work environments like those in Germany, where a professional image is highly valued, COOFANDY recommends pairing a men's knitted polo shirt with men's linen pants. The polo shirt is made of high-quality soft and elastic fabric, and its semi-high roll collar design combines classic and modern elements, being understated yet stylish. The lower body is paired with dark gray or navy blue linen pants, featuring an elastic waistband and a zipper closure for both comfort and a formal touch.

Outfit Highlight: The combination of a white polo shirt and dark linen pants avoids the stuffiness of traditional shirts while maintaining a neat silhouette required for business casual. It is suitable for daily office work and client meetings in cities like Berlin and Munich.

Scenario 2: Weekend Urban Stroll - Light Sports and Daily Outings

Outfit Formula: Breathable Sports T-Shirt + Loose-Fitting Linen Casual Pants + Canvas ShoesFor weekend activities such as walking, cycling, or relaxing in a café, COOFANDY recommends pairing a sports T-shirt with men's loose-fitting linen casual pants. The T-shirt is made of a checkered textured fabric, with a round neck cut and elastic material providing ample freedom of movement. The lower body features loose-fitting linen shorts with adjustable zippers and two large side pockets, which are practical and lightweight.

Outfit Highlight: This outfit maintains a sporty feel while not losing its fashion sense, making it particularly suitable for slow running, vacations, or directly entering casual social scenarios after urban cycling.

Scenario 3: South European Beach Vacation - Tropical Vibes Essentials

Outfit Formula: Hawaiian Print Shirt + Linen Blend ShortsWhen heading to beaches in Italy, Spain, or Greece for a vacation, COOFANDY promotes the combination of a Hawaiian print shirt and linen pants. The Hawaiian shirt is made of soft and breathable fabric, with vivid colors that are fade-resistant. The linen pants are a blend of 67% viscose fiber and linen, being lightweight and skin-friendly, equipped with belt loops and multiple pockets, which are both practical and fitting for the occasion.

Outfit Highlight: Paired with a straw hat and sandals, it instantly creates a tropical vacation ambiance. Even when the evening sea breeze is slightly cool, wearing a white T-shirt underneath still maintains a clear layering.

Scenario 4: Long-Distance Travel and Outdoor Exploration - Multi-functional Option

Outfit Formula: Multi-functional Hawaiian Shirt + Basic T-Shirt + Linen PantsFor travel that requires a balance between lightweight packing and scenario switching, COOFANDY suggests using the Hawaiian shirt as a light outer jacket, paired with a basic T-shirt inside and linen pants on the lower body. The Hawaiian shirt is machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant, providing sun protection during the day and wind protection in the evening. The linen pants can be rolled up at the cuffs to adapt to different temperatures.

Outfit Highlight: One piece serves multiple purposes, reducing luggage burden. Whether it's train travel, urban hiking, or nature exploration, it maintains a balance between fashion and functionality.

Anniversary Rewards: One-Stop Shopping for Your Summer Wardrobe

From the workplace to the beach, from morning jogs to summer night parties, COOFANDY has built a complete, flexible, and cost-effective summer outfit system with five classic pieces. Each product has undergone repeated considerations in terms of fabric, tailoring, and practicality, truly achieving "one piece for multiple uses, worry-free for all scenarios."

On this 11th anniversary, COOFANDY makes the promise of "Dedicated Entirely to You," serving every modern man who pursues style and comfort with high-quality materials, thoughtful designs, and precise sizes.

For more summer style inspirations and exclusive 11th anniversary offers, please visit the COOFANDY official website or flagship store.

Click "Shop Now" to get your summer style solutions.

For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website and Amazon storefront, or connect with COOFANDY on Facebook and Instagram.