Canada Announces Up To $145 Million To Support Public Safety And Security For The FIFA World Cup 2026

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) TORONTO, Canada – As Canada prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the federal government is taking action to help ensure that host cities have the public safety and security resources needed to deliver a safe, secure, and successful tournament.

On April 29, Gary Anandasangaree, minister of public safety, joined Michael Kerzner, solicitor general of Ontario and Olivia Chow, mayor of Toronto, to announce up to $145 million in federal funding to support enhanced security operations related to hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026



in Toronto and Vancouver. This funding responds to specific operational needs identified by the host provinces and cities and reinforces Canada's readiness to host one of the largest sporting and cultural events in the world.

Extensive, ongoing, close coordination across all orders of government, law enforcement, event organisers, and international partners, including the United States and Mexico, is central to Canada's security planning. This funding will help reduce cost pressures on provinces and municipalities, while ensuring public safety agencies have the resources needed to deliver a safe and well‐managed tournament. This investment builds on up to $220 million the government of Canada has already committed to support Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026



host cities, and up to $100 million in budget 2025 to support federal partners delivering the tournament.

Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026



will generate lasting economic and social benefits and showcase Canada as a welcoming, diverse, and inclusive country on the world stage. The tournament is expected to create thousands of jobs, add $2 billion to the Canadian economy, and attract more than one million visitors. Strong security measures are critical to delivering a safe, welcoming, and unforgettable tournament that leaves lasting legacies for host cities and communities across Canada this summer.

Canada is a sporting nation, and sport brings our communities together. The Spring Economic Update 2026 tabled yesterday proposes $755 million over five years starting in 2026–27, plus $118 million ongoing, to strengthen Canada's sport system. This investment will help host more world-class events like the FIFA World Cup



, better support athletes to train and compete safely, and increase participation, especially among children and youth, through modernised support for National Sport Organisations. Together, these investments support sport at every level, from the playground to the podium.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026



will be one of the largest and most complex sporting events ever hosted in Canada. This investment reflects our commitment to public safety, to supporting our partners on the ground, and to ensuring that Canadians and visitors alike can enjoy these events safely and with confidence,” said Gary Anandasangaree, minister of public safety.

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