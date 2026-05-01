MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – The US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) uncovered a sophisticated, multi-state fraud scheme built on counterfeit US passport cards and stolen identities, resulting in significant federal prison sentences for two central figures.

On April 7, 2026, Ciera Julieth Blas, 32, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents. Kelly Josek, 41, of New York, New York, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison in January 2026 for the same charges.

The investigation began with a routine traffic stop by the Flower Mound Police Department in Texas, which uncovered seven counterfeit US passport cards. DSS investigators determined that Blas and Josek used the personal identifying information of more than 80 individuals to create counterfeit passport cards and access victim financial accounts nationwide. Victims lost more than $1.3 million, with further analysis connecting Blas to additional fraud totalling more than $8 million and approximately 2,500 victims.

The case demonstrates the critical role DSS plays in protecting the integrity of US travel documents and disrupting criminal networks. Through sustained investigative work, DSS exposed the full scope of this fraud network and brought those responsible to justice.

The investigation was conducted by DSS in coordination with the Flower Mound Police Department, the US Secret Service, and the US Marshals Service, and was prosecuted by the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas as part of Operation Take Back America.

The post US diplomatic security service investigation exposes counterfeit passport fraud network appeared first on Caribbean News Global.