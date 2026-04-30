Dalaroo Metals Ltd (ASX:DAL) Strengthens Board At Key Growth Phase With Appointment Of Mr Faheem Ahmed

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, April 30, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Dalaroo Metals Ltd (ASX:DAL ) (DALMF:OTCMKTS ) announced the appointment of Mr Faheem Ahmed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 29 April 2026.Mr Ahmed is currently the Chief Executive Officer of leading Guyana gold explorer Altair Minerals Ltd (ASX:ALR ) and a Non-Executive Director of Infini Resources Ltd (ASX: I88 ). Prior to his role at ltair inerals, Faheem held the position of Non-Executive Director of Brazilian Rare Earth developer Viridis Mining & Minerals Ltd (ASX: VMM ), where he was instrumental in securing the now globally significant Colossus Rare Earths Project of VMM and integral in the successful exploration and development stages of the Project.Mr Ahmed holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Bachelor of Project Management. His background is in project appraisal, asset management, data analysis and risk modelling, with experience across the mining, infrastructure and other sectors. Since 2023 he has held board and executive roles with a number of ASX listed resources companies. Mr Ahmed brings a highly complementary mix of commercial acumen nd strategic insight to the Board. His experience spans exploration and development asset evaluation, capital allocation and stakeholder engagement across ASX-listed resources companies. His appointment urther strengthens Dalaroo's Board at a pivotal stage in the Company's growth, as it accelerates exploration across its gold and critical minerals portfolio in Cote d'Ivoire, Greenland and Western Australia. The addition of Mr Ahmed enhances the Company's ability to execute its strategy, with a continuedfocus on disciplined exploration, robust governance and delivering sustainable, long-term shareholder value.Dalaroo CEO, John Morgan Commented:"We are pleased to welcome Faheem to the Board at an exciting time for Dalaroo. His experience in the resources sector and strong commercial acumen will complement our existing Board and support the Company as we continue to advance our exploration strategy across Cote d'Ivoire, Greenland and Western Australia."About Dalaroo Metals Ltd-p alt="Dalaroo Metals Ltd" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38117en.png" />Dalaroo Metals Limited (ASX:DAL) is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-quality gold and critical minerals projects across Australia and international jurisdictions.

The Company's portfolio includes the Blue Lagoon Project in southern Greenland, prospective for rare earth elements (REE), zirconium and niobium, a growing suite of gold exploration assets in Cote d'Ivoire located within the highly endowed Birimian Greenstone Belt of West Africa, and the Lyons River Project and Namban Project in Western Australia.

Dalaroo's strategy is to systematically advance its projects through modern exploration techniques, resource definition and strategic partnerships, with a strong focus on value creation for shareholders. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, strong corporate governance and building long-term stakeholder relationships in the regions in which it operates.