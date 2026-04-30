ULVAC Establishes Japan-Based Production For Rare-Earth Magnet Vacuum Melting Furnaces
|Item
|Details
|Target Product
|Continuous Vacuum Melting Furnace
|Japan-Based Production Capacity
|Up to 12 units per year
|Start of Operations
|September 2026 (planned)
|Start of Shipments
|Shipments to commence sequentially
ULVAC's Strengths
Since its founding in 1952, ULVAC has been developing Japan-produced vacuum melting and deposition equipment, accumulating approximately 70 years of technological expertise. The Company is one of the few equipment manufacturers in the world offering a comprehensive lineup covering the key vacuum processes in rare-earth magnet manufacturing, including melting, sintering, and aging. ULVAC holds a market share exceeding 70%* in each of its continuous furnace product lines for these major processes. The continuous vacuum melting furnace, for which the Japan-based production system is being established, handles the melting and casting process-the starting point of magnet material production. The alloy microstructure formed at this stage has a decisive impact on final magnet performance. With a cumulative delivery record of over 400 units, ULVAC's advanced production engineering capabilities essential to the magnet manufacturing process have been highly regarded by leading global magnet manufacturers over many years.
* Based on our research
Future Outlook
As new entrants continue to emerge in the rare-earth magnet market, customer needs are shifting beyond standalone equipment supply toward comprehensive mass-production line start-up support. ULVAC will further strengthen the stable supply of its manufacturing equipment for rare-earth magnets, including vacuum melting furnaces.
Simultaneously, ULVAC will expand its scope to provide total optimization of mass-production lines, aiming to become an integrated engineering company specializing in magnet production technologies.
About ULVAC, Inc.
Since its founding in 1952, ULVAC, Inc. has been a comprehensive vacuum equipment manufacturer, providing manufacturing equipment, components, analytical instruments, materials, and services based on its core vacuum technology. Working with customers across a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, electronic components, displays, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, ULVAC is committed to driving cutting-edge innovation and creating new value.
For more information:
ULVAC, Inc. Strategic Planning Department
Inquiry Form: contact/general
Sectors: Metals & Mining, Electronics, Materials & Nanotech, Alternative Energy, EVs, Transportation, Manufacturing
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